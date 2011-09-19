(Updates prices, adds comment, pvs Shanghai)

* Copper falls more than 2 pct

* Still no decisive measures to resolve euro zone, U.S. debt

* COMING UP: U.S. NAHB housing market index Sept; 1400 GMT

LONDON, Sept 19 Copper prices slid to their lowest this year on Monday as investors focused on a possible slowdown in the global economy with major developed nations mired in sovereign debt issues.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit $8,400 a tonne, its lowest since December last year. At 0925 GMT, copper was at $8,409.50 a tonne from a close of $8,696 on Friday.

"Base metal markets are waking up to the fact that we are facing a very low-growth environment in many, especially the Western, countries," Danske Bank analyst Christin Tuxen said.

"The euro is likely to be under pressure and risk sentiment is likely to be under pressure still and that is something the base metals should react to."

The euro fell on Monday, hit by European policymakers failure to calm worries about a Greek default and the risk of the debt crisis engulfing larger euro zone economies and banks. A stronger dollar makes commodities like metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

An EU finance ministers meeting in Poland over the weekend broke no new ground in dealing with the crisis, prompting market players to reduce risk. Greece failed to announce new austerity measures even after pledging to take tough decisions needed to secure a fresh round of international aid and avoid default.

Investors will focus on a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the Fed could take steps to increase downward pressure on longer-term interest rates to help spur a recovery of the world's largest economy.

"The main event for this week is likely to be the Fed meeting and that is something that will likely guide most markets towards the end of the week," Tuxen said.

"We're expecting that we'll see some new stimuli measures being announced by the Fed but to a very large extent this is probably already priced in the market so in that sense I do not think it's going to be a major relief for base metal markets."

INDONESIA MINE

A partial end to a strike at Freeport McMoRan's copper mine in Indonesia had little impact on prices.

More than a thousand workers have returned to the mine, the company said on Monday, leading the union to say some production has restarted at the world's third-biggest copper mine. But workers have yet to agree a pay deal with the company, a union official said.

"Copper's outlook looks a bit more bleak as some of Grasberg mine's striking workers go back to work. The dollar's strength is also not helping. There is just a generally gloomy atmosphere," Citigroup analyst David Thurtell said.

Copper stocks at LME-approved warehouses rose 3,100 tonnes to 469,125 tonnes, the latest data showed. Levels are about a third higher than in December 2010, data showed. MCU-STOCKS

Also likely to weigh on global demand for copper is the prospect that the world's two biggest developing nations are expected to stay in a monetary tightening mode.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao is still worried about high prices, according to a statement on the central government's website on Friday, signalling that the end of the country's tightening cycle is still not in sight.

Also on Friday, India raised interest rates for the 12th time in 18 months on Friday and signalled more was to come, confounding expectations that it was coming to the end of its tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, lead stocks at LME warehouses hit a 16-1/2 year high as they rose 2,425 tonnes to 330,175 tonnes. They have been rising since mid-August. MPB-STOCKS

Battery material lead slipped to $2,298 from $2,361 a tonne while zinc , used in galvanizing, traded at $2,104 from $2,159 a tonne.

Nickel fell to $20,950 from $21,510 a tonne. Tin traded at $22,550 from $23,100 a tonne while aluminium was at $2,338 from $2,380 a tonne.

"Looking ahead, volumes are expected to remain limited, as flip-flopping sentiment is expected to generate market volatility prior to key events," ANZ said in a note.

Metal Prices at 0926 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 382.05 -10.10 -2.58 444.70 -14.09 LME Alum 2338.00 -42.00 -1.76 2470.00 -5.34 LME Cu 8397.00 -299.00 -3.44 9600.00 -12.53 LME Lead 2297.00 -64.00 -2.71 2550.00 -9.92 LME Nickel 20950.00 -560.00 -2.60 24750.00 -15.35 LME Tin 22600.00 -500.00 -2.16 26900.00 -15.99 LME Zinc 2103.00 -56.00 -2.59 2454.00 -14.30 SHFE Alu 16960.00 -270.00 -1.57 16840.00 0.71 SHFE Cu* 63370.00 -2480.00 -3.77 71850.00 -11.80 SHFE Zin 16285.00 -665.00 -3.92 19475.00 -16.38 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai)