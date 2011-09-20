* Copper losses gather steam in after-hours trade

* IMF cuts global growth forecast to 4 pct from 4.3 pct

* Coming up: Fed FOMC policy-setting meeting Wednesday (Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates prices, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Marie-Louise Gumuchian

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 20 Copper closed at a new 9-1/2 month low on Tuesday on poor global demand prospects after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its outlook for global growth.

Already under distress from Europe's escalating debt crisis, uncomfortably high unemployment in the United States and China's campaign to control inflation through monetary tightening, the latest IMF outlook only added to the pessimistic outlook for global copper consumption in the second half of the year.

"None of this points to anybody buying copper at the moment," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed $55 to close at $8,309 a tonne, its lowest level on a closing basis since late November. Selling pressure gathered steam in after-hours business, with the price falling as low as $8,240.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 dropped 5.70 cents or 1.5 percent, to settle at $3.7255 per lb, near the bottom half of its $3.7235 to $3.8240 session range.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For Reuters technical analysis [TECH/C]

For a 24-hr copper technical outlook:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

High debt loads, slowing output and market turmoil imperil economic recovery in Europe, and prompt action by policymakers is essential to prevent the regional outlook from worsening, the IMF warned in its economic outlook.

The IMF also cut its global growth forecast to 4.0 percent for this year and next, shaving projections for almost every region of the world and saying risks remained tilted to the downside. Just three months ago it projected an expansion of 4.3 percent for 2011 and 4.5 percent for 2012. [ID:nW1E7JU006]

Even with Europe's sovereign debt crisis still a worry to the global growth outlook, some market participants are cautiously optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move Wednesday to once again spur the sputtering economy.

At the Fed's two-day meeting that started Tuesday, the central bank is expected to try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, a move known as Operation Twist. [ID:nFEDAHEAD]

"This week the market will see what QE3 will look like. This will weaken the U.S. dollar and bolster markets, a double win for copper," said Shayne Heffernan, founder and president of Heffernan Capital Management, an asset management enterprise with $80 million in assets.

"If QE1 and QE2 didn't work, how big a stimulus does the U.S. economy need to get going? If they come out with something monstrous, which they might do, it has to hurt the dollar."

The euro fell to a New York session low against the dollar as investors refocused on concerns about European debt contagion with Italy's debt rating cut earlier in the global session. [FRX/]

In the latest economic data, U.S. housing starts declined more than expected in August as groundbreaking for both single-family and multifamily units decreased. [ID:S1E78I1JN]

FULL ORDER BOOKS

Rio Tinto ( RIO.L ) has seen demand holding up in recent weeks despite signs of nervousness among customers, and the miner told investors on Tuesday that low client inventories meant the impact of market jitters on its profits would be limited.

September, after the traditional summer lull in Europe, is a key month for producers and Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese told investors the group's order books were full. [ID:nL3E7KK12P]

This failed to bolster copper prices however, which were hit by a lull in industrial actions affecting two copper mines.

More than a thousand workers returned to Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's ( FXC.N ) strike-hit Indonesia mine on Monday, while workers at Peru's Cerro Verde mine, which yields 2 percent of the world's copper, agreed to end an indefinite strike they began last week. Still, another work stoppage may take place on Sept. 27, a union leader said on Monday. [ID:nS1E78I0H1] Metal Prices at 1748 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 372.75 -5.50 -1.45 444.70 -16.18 LME Alum 2325.00 -15.00 -0.64 2470.00 -5.87 LME Cu 8300.00 -64.00 -0.77 9600.00 -13.54 LME Lead 2319.00 18.00 +0.78 2550.00 -9.06 LME Nickel 21220.00 220.00 +1.05 24750.00 -14.26 LME Tin 22650.00 -60.00 -0.26 26900.00 -15.80 LME Zinc 2082.50 -17.50 -0.83 2454.00 -15.14 SHFE Alu 17055.00 95.00 +0.56 16840.00 1.28 SHFE Cu* 62960.00 -410.00 -0.65 71850.00 -12.37 SHFE Zin 16380.00 95.00 +0.58 19475.00 -15.89 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London; editing by Anthony Barker and Jim Marshall)