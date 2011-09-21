* Copper turns negative after Fed issues $400 bln stimulus

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. copper fell to near the day's lows in late trade on Wednesday, erasing most of the session's gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a widely expected $400 billion plan to buy long-term Treasuries while warning of "significant" dangers to the economy.

Investors sold riskier assets on disappointment that the Fed did not announce stronger measures to boost a U.S. economy the central bank said faced "significant downside risks." Oil and stocks fell as well as gold, traditionally a safe haven. The dollar rose, adding pressure to commodities.

Earlier in the day, copper had rebounded from its lowest price this year. Buyers had emerged after news of a pick-up in imports by top consumer China and data on the impact of a weeklong strike at Indonesia's vast Grasberg mine.

But the rally fizzled after the Fed's pessimistic language on the economy.

"The reason the market is selling off is that continued strong language of economic slowdown," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

"If we are to have slower markets and slower growth, that does not bode well for copper."

The Fed, as expected, said it would buy more long-term Treasury securities in an effort to lower rates. But the Federal Open Market Committee noted "significant downside risks to the economic outlook."

In New York, the December COMEX contract HGZ1 surrendered its 1-percent gain on the day and fell back toward session lows in after-hours trade near $3.7075 per lb.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 last traded at $8,337 per tonne, away from a late-session peak at $8,350 but above a closing price at $8,300.

Earlier in the day, it fell to its lowest level since November 2010 at $8,234.75.

Benchmark tin CMSN3 slid to its lowest level in a year at $21,516 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 teetered just above technical support. [ID:nS1E78K0HT]

Concerns about debt in the euro zone and the global economy should keep base metals rangebound.

"We're cautious about advising our clients to be long base metals due to the potential negative developments. It's a good strategy to sit back and be careful on base metals for a little while," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst at SEB.

INDONESIAN STRIKE

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc ( FCX.N ) said it was unlikely to meet its third-quarter sales estimates because of a strike at its vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia. [ID:nS1E78K09V]

The weeklong strike has limited mining, milling and concentrate shipping, but about half of the labor force, primarily contractors and nonunion staff employees, have reported to work, the company said.

Nicholas Snowdon, an analyst with Barclays Capital in New York, said the impact of lost production on copper markets and prices could be significant if the strike drags on.

"Over just a day or two, it's not a game-changing amount, but if the unions remain true to their word and hold for a full 30-day strike, that's nearly 40,000 tonnes of copper, which is significant," he said.

"At the same time, fundamental data is clearly losing out largely to the broader macro sentiment ... the news from Grasberg alongside a very encouraging set of Chinese trade data should really provide a solid support to prices."

Chinese copper imports jumped 21 percent on the month in August, although they were still down by nearly 12 percent from the same month a year ago. [ID:nL3E7KL1B1]

The data also showed imports of copper ores and concentrate jumped by 42 percent in August to 675,928 tonnes, the second-highest concentrate import figure on record, noted analyst David Thurtell of Citi. [Id:nB9E7F7013]

