* Copper enters bear market territory

* Industrial metals all post 2011 lows

* Stronger dollar keeps sentiment under wraps

* Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metal inventory data Fri.

(Recasts, updates New York copper price)

By Chris Kelly and Pratima Desai

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 Copper crashed to below $8,000 a tonne on Thursday for the first time in a year, as the dollar strengthened while weaker Chinese data and a grim U.S. economic outlook dimmed demand prospects.

Industrial metals led the rout across commodities and other risk assets, with copper's 7.5-percent plunge marking its biggest one-day loss since Oct. 30, 2008. Prices sank into bear-market territory for the year, down 25 percent from the mid-February record above $10,000 per tonne.

Fueling the rout in base metals, China's vast manufacturing sector contracted for a third-straight month in September. Base metals are heavily dependent on China's economy.

The news knocked aluminum CMAL3 and zinc CMZN3 each down 4 percent, lead CMPB3 down more than 5 percent, and nickel CMNI3 more 7 percent. Tin CMSN3 led the decline with a 9 percent dive.

Global copper supplies remain tight, with recent supply-side threats at mines owned by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc ( FCX.N ) in Indonesia and Peru.

"It's a bear market. The only thing you can do is exit and go to the sidelines and know that this could take some while to shake out," said independent investor Dennis Gartman.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 tumbled $626 to finish at $7,674 per tonne, its lowest level on a closing basis since Sept. 15, 2010. It is down about 25 percent since hitting a record at $10,190 in February.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 also broke through psychological support at $3.50 per lb to finish at $3.4885, down 27.55 cents or 7.3 percent on the day. Losses gathered steam in electronic business, falling to a late low at $3.4120.

Trading volumes picked up as losses mounted. More than 90,300 lots changed hands late in New York, three quarters above the 30-day norm, but still under the Aug. 5 record at 98,079 lots, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Investors sold off a broad array of risky assets and sought safety in the dollar a day after the Federal Reserve cited "significant downside risks" to the U.S. economy. The fear was fed further by manufacturing contractions in China and Europe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds and buy the same amount of longer-term debt, its latest attempt to kick-start growth that slowed to a crawl over the first half of the year.

"The economy of the world is clearly slowing down. Toss a strong dollar on top of global uncertainty and where do prices go ... down," Gartman said.

SIGNIFICANT RISKS

The U.S. central bank warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy, which accounts for about 10 percent of global copper demand estimated at about 19 million tonnes this year. [ID:nS1E78K1V1]

"The (base metal) sector remains driven by broader economic and sovereign debt concerns," Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note.

Contraction in the euro zone's manufacturing sector added to economic pessimism. [ID:nL9E7GA004]

"Data from the EU was horrid across the board and confirmed the slow down. The situation in Europe is not very nice and could get nasty with a messy Greek default," Brown said.

"As long as base metals are concerned unless you see a complete catastrophe in Europe it is still about developing markets. China and other countries are likely to be opportunistic buyers of metals on dips."

LME copper inventories declined by 875 tonnes to 466,075 tonnes, latest data showed. Still, stockpiles are up more than a third from their late-December 2010 trough at 348,625 tonnes.

(Graphic on metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n ) Metal Prices at 1938 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 342.55 -33.85 -8.99 444.70 -22.97 LME Alum 2225.00 -93.00 -4.01 2470.00 -9.92 LME Cu 7673.00 -627.00 -7.55 9600.00 -20.07 LME Lead 2104.00 -116.00 -5.23 2550.00 -17.49 LME Nickel 18875.00 -1525.00 -7.48 24750.00 -23.74 LME Tin 19825.00 -1825.00 -8.43 26900.00 -26.30 LME Zinc 2009.00 -67.00 -3.23 2454.00 -18.13 SHFE Alu 16980.00 -180.00 -1.05 16840.00 0.83 SHFE Cu* 60260.00 -2680.00 -4.26 71850.00 -16.13 SHFE Zin 15855.00 -600.00 -3.65 19475.00 -18.59 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by David Gregorio)