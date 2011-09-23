* Tin falls more than 14 percent, nickel more than 11 percent

* Strike at Indonesian copper mine may extend beyond one month

* Supply cuts likely as metals prices fall below costs (Updates with closing prices, add comments)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Sept 23 Copper fell but then clawed its way off its lowest in more than a year on Friday on hopes that policy makers would take more steps to help struggling euro zone countries and banks.

Other base metals also rose from lows, after being aggressively sold, with tin and nickel at one point falling by more than 14 percent and 11 percent respectively on fears about an economic slowdown in the United States, Europe and China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,360 a tonne, from a finish of $7,674 a tonne on Thursday. It fell to its lowest since August 2010 at $7,115.75.

Tin hit its lowest since July 2010 at $17,000; nickel fell to its lowest since Dec. 2009 at $16,800; zinc hit a 14-month low at $1,894 and lead hit a 13-month low at $2,000 .

"Base metals are macro sensitive so there was a very dramatic sell-off in copper also aided by the PMI data in China," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital.

"I think it's overdone, but as I say there is extreme risk aversion... Yet open interest is down which suggests longs closures rather than new short positions. Support is now at $7,000 per tonne."

Market talk that the European Central Bank is considering stimulus measures to cope with the region's sovereign debt crisis helped boost sentiment, though investors remained cautious as speculation of a Greek default gathered pace.

"There is so much negativity around that as soon as there is some positive news prices go up. The ECB came out with those comments and copper went up $80," an LME trader said.

"I think copper won't go below the $7,000 level, it may test it but it won't go below. It will remain in the 7,000-8,000 range."

Data on Thursday showed the manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in China, suggesting the world's No.2 economy may not be able to provide much of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.

China is the world's largest consumer of industrial metals.

Supply tightness concerns also helped stem further copper price falls and talks of a strike extension beyond one month at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine lifted prices briefly.

SUPPLY CUTS

Helping metals off their lows, the euro rose against the dollar, rebounding from an eight-month low hit the previous day. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"Aluminium, zinc, nickel and tin are all trading below their marginal cost of production so if prices stay at current levels, would think we start to see a supply side response to what has already been projected as a tight market going into year end and early next year," RBC said in a research note.

Aluminium , which was more resilient than other metals, fell to its lowest since November 2010 at $2,187.

"We believe that although the risks from slowing global growth could pose further threat to aluminium prices, the downside risk is likely to be limited due to a combination of strong global demand, rising energy prices and other input costs," said Metal Bulletin Research analyst Kamil Wlazly.

"Additionally the Chinese supply/demand balance continues to tighten and low interest rates should ensure that inventory financing and LME delivery bottlenecks will keep the metal out of the physical market at least until mid 2013."

The metal, used in packaging and transport, closed at $2,206 from $2,228 at the close on Thursday.

Zinc closed at $1,915 from $2,008 and lead at $1,955 from $2,105 at Thursday's close.

Tin closed at $20,200 a tonne from a close at $19,850, while stainless steel material nickel finished at $18,270 from $18,880.

Metal Prices at 1630 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 332.00 -16.05 -4.61 444.70 -25.34 LME Alum 2218.25 -9.75 -0.44 2470.00 -10.19 LME Cu 7348.25 -325.75 -4.24 9600.00 -23.46 LME Lead 1947.50 -157.50 -7.48 2550.00 -23.63 LME Nickel 18170.00 -710.00 -3.76 24750.00 -26.59 LME Tin 19752.00 -98.00 -0.49 26900.00 -26.57 LME Zinc 1915.50 -92.50 -4.61 2454.00 -21.94 SHFE Alu 16495.00 -485.00 -2.86 16840.00 -2.05 SHFE Cu* 56940.00 -3320.00 -5.51 71850.00 -20.75 SHFE Zin 15055.00 -800.00 -5.05 19475.00 -22.70 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)