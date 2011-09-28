* Copper crumbles as Western demand worries linger
* Copper open interest underscores bearish sentiment
* More volatility in the cards as quarter-end looms
* Coming up: Weekly U.S. jobless claims Thursday
By Chris Kelly and Pratima Desai
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 Copper collapsed to its
lowest close in 14 months on Wednesday as trepidation ahead of a
German vote to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund ignited another
severe sell-off in commodities.
Copper's losses gathered steam in after-hours business, losing
more than 7 percent and sustaining its second-largest drop since late
2008.
The move in the metal was much more violent than other risk
markets like equities, which only eased as investors positioned in
front of the vote on Thursday, which now ran the risk of not passing
as Germany sought to take a more modest approach in its support to
Europe's weak economies and banks. [ID:nL5E7KS4R0] [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]
"I don't know if we're going to get it," said Steve Platt,
futures analyst with Archer Financial Services in Chicago, said of a
positive funding vote.
"What happens then?"
That pessimistic view stood behind the widespread losses in
commodities. The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, lost 2.5 percent of its value.
End-of-quarter positioning and a firmer dollar added to the
downside pressure, analysts said.
Risk aversion savaged global markets overnight, pressuring the
Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC down to a new low for the year and
taking the heavily China-dependent copper price with it. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/qub24s )
Some analysts said a cheaper copper price may entice Chinese
buyers.
"We have seen China absent from the copper market for large
periods of time this year. Since we had this dramatic price fall, we
expect to see some restocking happen in China over the next few
months," said Caroline Bain, economist at the Economist Intelligence
Unit.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 went
untraded at the close, but was bid at $7,250 a tonne, down 4.5
percent from its close at $7,594 on Tuesday. Losses gathered steam in
electronic business, pressuring the price further down below $7,100
and closer to Tuesday's 14-month trough at $6,800.
Since the start of the sell-off late last week, total market open
interest in London copper is up nearly 9 percent, suggesting more
short positions are being built. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/vub24s )
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 plunged 19.30
cents, or 5.6 percent, to settle at $3.2465 per lb, with after-hours
losses taking it to a late low at $3.1680.
Volumes picked up alongside the late sales burst. Close to 68,000
lots traded in New York, more than 40 percent above the 30-day norm,
according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
With problems in Europe still at the forefront of investors'
minds, encouraging U.S. data failed to make a dent.
U.S. businesses were seen shrugging off an uncertain economic
environment by stepping up orders for capital goods in August.
[ID:nS1E78R088]
"We had not only the stronger print in August, but also an upward
revision, so that's a sign that in spite of all the concerns and
worries related to the debt crisis, there still seems to be
spending," CIBC's Buchanan said.
"It's a sign that the economy, while it's weak, is in all
likelihood not in recession at this point."
WINDOW DRESSING
Traders and analysts think volatility will be a feature of the
market until Friday, which marks the end of the month and quarter.
"Window dressing (an attempt to make investments look better) is
inevitable and there will be an element of clearing the decks ahead
of the fourth quarter," a trader said. "There are a lot of people
nursing some quite large losses."
Clearing the decks is a reference to position squaring.
Metal Prices at 1930 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 317.60 -26.35 -7.66 444.70 -28.58
LME Alum 2235.00 -10.00 -0.45 2470.00 -9.51
LME Cu 7250.00 -344.00 -4.53 9600.00 -24.48
LME Lead 2009.00 -16.00 -0.79 2550.00 -21.22
LME Nickel 18500.00 -455.00 -2.40 24750.00 -25.25
LME Tin 20500.00 -1295.00 -5.94 26900.00 -23.79
LME Zinc 1940.00 -32.00 -1.62 2454.00 -20.95
SHFE Alu 16595.00 65.00 +0.39 16840.00 -1.45
SHFE Cu* 55170.00 130.00 +0.24 71850.00 -23.22
SHFE Zin 15005.00 30.00 +0.20 19475.00 -22.95
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)