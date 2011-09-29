(Corrects copper milestone in first paragraph in Sept 28
By Chris Kelly and Pratima Desai
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 Copper collapsed to
its lowest close in 13 months on Wednesday as trepidation ahead
of a German vote to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund ignited
another severe sell-off in commodities.
Copper's losses gathered steam in after-hours business,
losing more than 7 percent and sustaining its second-largest
drop since late 2008.
The move in the metal was much more violent than other risk
markets like equities, which only eased as investors positioned
in front of the vote on Thursday, which now ran the risk of not
passing as Germany sought to take a more modest approach in its
support to Europe's weak economies and banks. [ID:nL5E7KS4R0]
[ID:nL5E7KR1CV]
"I don't know if we're going to get it," said Steve Platt,
futures analyst with Archer Financial Services in Chicago, said
of a positive funding vote.
"What happens then?"
That pessimistic view stood behind the widespread losses in
commodities. The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, lost 2.5 percent of its value.
End-of-quarter positioning and a firmer dollar added to the
downside pressure, analysts said.
Risk aversion savaged global markets overnight, pressuring
the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC down to a new low for the
year and taking the heavily China-dependent copper price with
it. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/qub24s)
Some analysts said a cheaper copper price may entice
Chinese buyers.
"We have seen China absent from the copper market for large
periods of time this year. Since we had this dramatic price
fall, we expect to see some restocking happen in China over the
next few months," said Caroline Bain, economist at the
Economist Intelligence Unit.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 went
untraded at the close, but was bid at $7,250 a tonne, down 4.5
percent from its close at $7,594 on Tuesday. Losses gathered
steam in electronic business, pressuring the price further down
below $7,100 and closer to Tuesday's 14-month trough at $6,800.
Since the start of the sell-off late last week, total
market open interest in London copper is up nearly 9 percent,
suggesting more short positions are being built. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/vub24s)
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 plunged
19.30 cents, or 5.6 percent, to settle at $3.2465 per lb, with
after-hours losses taking it to a late low at $3.1680.
Volumes picked up alongside the late sales burst. Close to
68,000 lots traded in New York, more than 40 percent above the
30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
With problems in Europe still at the forefront of
investors' minds, encouraging U.S. data failed to make a dent.
U.S. businesses were seen shrugging off an uncertain
economic environment by stepping up orders for capital goods in
August. [ID:nS1E78R088]
"We had not only the stronger print in August, but also an
upward revision, so that's a sign that in spite of all the
concerns and worries related to the debt crisis, there still
seems to be spending," CIBC's Buchanan said.
"It's a sign that the economy, while it's weak, is in all
likelihood not in recession at this point."
WINDOW DRESSING
Traders and analysts think volatility will be a feature of
the market until Friday, which marks the end of the month and
quarter.
"Window dressing (an attempt to make investments look
better) is inevitable and there will be an element of clearing
the decks ahead of the fourth quarter," a trader said. "There
are a lot of people nursing some quite large losses."
Clearing the decks is a reference to position squaring.
Metal Prices at 1930 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct move
COMEX Cu 317.60 -26.35 -7.66 444.70
-28.58
LME Alum 2235.00 -10.00 -0.45 2470.00
-9.51
LME Cu 7250.00 -344.00 -4.53 9600.00
-24.48
LME Lead 2009.00 -16.00 -0.79 2550.00
-21.22
LME Nickel 18500.00 -455.00 -2.40 24750.00
-25.25
LME Tin 20500.00 -1295.00 -5.94 26900.00
-23.79
LME Zinc 1940.00 -32.00 -1.62 2454.00
-20.95
SHFE Alu 16595.00 65.00 +0.39 16840.00
-1.45
SHFE Cu* 55170.00 130.00 +0.24 71850.00
-23.22
SHFE Zin 15005.00 30.00 +0.20 19475.00
-22.95 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month
for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
