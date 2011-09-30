* Copper posts worst quarterly performance since Q4 2008

* Soft China data feeds global growth fears

* Red Kite reaps winnings from bearish copper bet

* Tin premiums perk up ahead of Indonesia export ban

By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 30 Copper ended down on Friday in its biggest quarterly loss since the height of the financial crisis three years ago, as threats to the global economy gave rise to an increasingly bearish mood among investors.

The economically sensitive metal lost more than a quarter of its value in July-September on its way to the cheapest price in 14 months at $6,800 per tonne earlier this week, as concerns about European debt contagion, high U.S. unemployment and signs of slowing growth in China dented global demand prospects.

It was the biggest quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2008, when copper prices crumbled more than 50 percent as the financial crisis took its toll on the economy.

A contraction in China's manufacturing sector for a third straight month fed seller momentum on Friday, outweighing a surprisingly strong regional reading in the United States.

With a worrisome macroeconomic picture dominating sentiment, signs of a shake-out in the metal's bullish crowd have begun to take shape.

Data last week showed large speculators switched to their biggest net short position since July 2009, while a hedge fund's bearish bet on the metal resulted in returns of close to 20 percent in each of the past two months. [ID:nS1E78S0MK]

"The reality is that the growth story is nonexistent at this point," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist with MF Global in Chicago.

"We're probably going to see this market chop lower."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 shed $211.50 or 3 percent to close at $7,018.50 a tonne.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 dropped 9.40 cents to settle at $3.1520 per lb, after trading in another wide range from $3.1060 to $3.3180.

The day started with data from China showing its manufacturing sector shrank for a third straight month in September, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is not immune to global headwinds, while factory inflation quickened. [ID:nL3E7KU097]

"With the euro zone in disarray, any slowdown in China puts the rest of the economy at a greater level of risk," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader with Integrated Brokerage Services LLC in Chicago.

The market reacted little to an improvement in the Chicago purchasing managers index, which was buoyed by new orders and a jump in employment. [ID:nN9E7K900A]

"Clearly the Chicago PMI data were much better than expected. But that has done nothing beneficial for base metals prices so far," said analyst Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas.

Focus is shifting to an annual metals industry event in London next week, LME Week, for a clearer sense of how deteriorating economic conditions are feeding through to the real economy.

China celebrates its national day holidays and will be out all next week. [ID:nL23389078]

TIN PREMIUMS SURGE

Physical premiums for tin have jumped after Indonesian smelters agreed on a full export ban from Oct. 1 following tin's steep price correction this month. [ID:nS1E78S11R] [ID:nS1E78P1CW]

But smelters may have to remain shuttered for an extended period before igniting a strong price response, Standard Bank said in a note.

"Even assuming a double-dip recession doesn't send consumers scurrying for cover, LME inventories may have to decline significantly before we see a strong and sustained price reaction," it said.

"On that basis, Indonesian smelters may have to prepare for an extended shutdown period."

Tin stocks MSN-STOCKS stand at 21,350 tonnes, of which roughly a quarter is tagged for outbound shipment and unavailable to market.

Three-month tin CMSN3 closed down $325 at $20,350 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1837 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

Metal Prices at 1837 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T