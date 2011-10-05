* Copper up in broad-based commodity rebound

* Copper's bearish trend still intact

* Codelco offers lower annual copper premiums

* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims data Thursday

By Chris Kelly and Marie-Louise Gumuchian

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 5 Copper ended up for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and encouraging data from the United States that allowed the market to find some footing from weeks of heavy losses.

Copper extended its upside push in after-hours trade, tracking sweeping gains across the broader commodity complex that helped fuel a near 2-percent bounce in the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB from its lowest levels in nearly a year on Tuesday.

Still, copper remained pinned below the $7,000 per tonne level for a third consecutive day as macro pressures continued to dog sentiment, prompting one investment bank to forecast a price below $5,500 ($2.49/lb) in the months ahead. [ID:nL3E7L51KM]

"This is just a counter-trend pop," Ralph Preston, futures analyst with HeritageWestFutures.com in San Diego, California, said of the late-session bounce.

"We look for this market to continue to roll over and play bear for us."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 edged up $20 to end at $6,820 a tonne. In after-hours trade, gains pushed the price back above $6,900.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 eked out a 0.25-cent gain to settle at $3.1060 per lb, and pushed through the $3.12 level in electronic business. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Copper keeps bearish momentum:

Take a Look on LME Week: [ID:nL5E7KU16V] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Copper prices were down more than 30 percent from their mid-February records at $10,190 per tonne and $4.60 per lb -- well into bear market territory and low enough to attract more Chinese business.

"I think we are getting close. They (Chinese buyers) are opportunistic and the copper price now is good ... if you compare with all the forecasting for the coming months, years," Antofagasta ( ANTO.L ) Chief Executive Marcelo Awad said. [ID:nL5E7L54B1]

"I think we will see $8,000 in coming weeks. (Next year) will really depend on the overall economy," he said.

Sentiment also received a boost from U.S. data showing private-sector employers added a better than forecast 91,000 jobs in September and the Institute for Supply Management's service index topped forecasts. [ID:nN1E794098] [ID:nN1E7940IV]

Still, all eyes remained fixed on Europe and developments in its handling of its sovereign debt crisis. Global equities rebounded on signs that European authorities are moving forward with a pledge to prop up the region's struggling banks. [MKTS/GLOB]

COPPER PREMIUMS FALL

Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, was offering lower annual physical copper premiums for European buyers for 2012, down by nearly 9 percent on this year's terms, trading sources said. [ID:nL5E7L51DU]

The lowering of the annual premiums suggested consumers were wary but still willing buyers, trading sources said.

China, the world's biggest consumer of copper, is away this week for a national holiday, but even prior to the break, the Chinese have not really aggressively bought the metal despite it falling to 14-month lows.

"I think the Chinese would start to think anything below $6,000 as an attractive opportunity for them to strategically rebuild stocks," said Dominic Schnider, executive director for wealth management research at UBS. Metal Prices at 1759 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 312.50 2.15 +0.69 444.70 -29.73 LME Alum 2170.00 -4.00 -0.18 2470.00 -12.15 LME Cu 6820.00 20.00 +0.29 9600.00 -28.96 LME Lead 1891.00 3.00 +0.16 2550.00 -25.84 LME Nickel 18400.00 -625.00 -3.29 24750.00 -25.66 LME Tin 21100.00 105.00 +0.50 26900.00 -21.56 LME Zinc 1844.00 -16.00 -0.86 2454.00 -24.86 SHFE Alu 16640.00 165.00 +1.00 16840.00 -1.19 SHFE Cu* 54790.00 2190.00 +4.16 71850.00 -23.74 SHFE Zin 15400.00 715.00 +4.87 19475.00 -20.92 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Barker and Marguerita Choy)