* Copper up in recovery rally from oversold levels

* European Bank recapitalisation feeds momentum

* U.S. scrap business slows after price plunge in Q3

* Coming up: U.S. monthly employment data Friday

(Updates with U.S. scrap market conditions, Freeport Peru strike story, paragraphs 11, 12)

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 6 Copper surged nearly 6 percent on Thursday for its largest one-day gain since early 2010 as investors poured back into the market, encouraged by signs that Europe's debt crisis was being brought under control.

While thin volume made some traders cautious, copper led a more modest rally in other risk assets after the European Central Bank (ECB) took further steps to bolster the region's ailing banks. [ID:nL5E7L53W7] [ID:nB5E7KS07E]

One of the worst-performing commodities during the third quarter with a decline of more than 25 percent, copper found some traction this week after a brief dip through the $7,000 per tonne level attracted buyers.

"We have raised cash levels and we are putting some money back to work down at these levels," said Evan Smith, co-manager of the U.S. Global Investors Global Resources Fund (PSPFX), a natural resources fund more than $1 billion in assets under management.

"We have several indicators telling us that we are very oversold."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 shot up by $405, or nearly 6 percent, to end at $7,225 a tonne -- its largest one-day advance since Feb. 11, 2010.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 jumped 14.05 cents, or 4.5 percent, to settle at $3.2465 per lb, near the upper end of its late $3.1185 to $3.2720 range.

A little more than 49,000 lots traded in New York -- half as active as during last week's sell-off and about 10 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Copper is down nearly 30 percent from mid-February record at $10,190 a tonne and $4.60 per lb, and analysts believe its sharp drop had cut prices to near the cost of production, raising the risk that miners could begin to delay new mine investments like they did in 2008, tightening supplies.

"We have had a major sell-off in copper prices, and we are at levels that are close to marginal costs. We need prices at decent levels in order to ensure investments in long-term supplies. We might soon be bottoming out in the copper market," said Christin Tuxen, an analyst at Danske Bank.

The sell-off in the futures market at the tail end of the third quarter has resulted in a virtual standstill in U.S. secondary scrap business, already restrained by a less-aggressive Chinese presence this year, market sources said this week. [ID:nN1E7951N4]

Supply-side concerns remained in the headlines Thursday, after workers at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's ( FCX.N ) Cerro Verde mine in Peru walked off the job Thursday in what is turning into an increasingly bitter wage dispute. [ID:nN1E7951K0]

Unions workersd at the company's massive Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia extended their strike for a second month, the longest strike in the country's mining sector. [ID:nL3E7L61B1]

Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Wednesday the company was unable to make up for a production shortfall from strikes in Peru and Indonesia as it already operates at full capacity. [ID:nL5E7L53KF]

Traders were also encouraged by upbeat economic data in the United States showing new claims for unemployment benefits rose by less than expected last week. [ID:nN1E7950B8]

The Bank of England voted to buy 75 billion pounds ($115.7 billion) more in assets to keep the faltering recovery going, helping extend gains in global equities, while the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold. [ID:nF9E7GJ01H] [ID:nEAPE60EP0]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHICS

Global metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n

LME stocks vs prices: r.reuters.com/hub62s

Reuters metal production data base:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Metal Prices at 2038 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 327.30 16.70 +5.38 444.70 -26.40 LME Alum 2227.00 57.00 +2.63 2470.00 -9.84 LME Cu 7225.00 405.00 +5.94 9600.00 -24.74 LME Lead 1922.00 30.00 +1.59 2550.00 -24.63 LME Nickel 18950.00 550.00 +2.99 24750.00 -23.43 LME Tin 22140.00 1040.00 +4.93 26900.00 -17.70 LME Zinc 1867.00 22.00 +1.19 2454.00 -23.92 SHFE Alu 16640.00 165.00 +1.00 16840.00 -1.19 SHFE Cu* 54790.00 2190.00 +4.16 71850.00 -23.74 SHFE Zin 15400.00 715.00 +4.87 19475.00 -20.92 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Marguerita Choy)