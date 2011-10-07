* Copper up nearly 5 pct on week in relief rally

* Encouraging U.S. jobs report aids advance

* LME canceled copper warrants up at 60,000T this week

* Coming up: Chinese financial markets reopen Monday

(Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates prices, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Marie-Louise Gumuchian

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 7 Copper capped its biggest weekly gain in more than six months with a 2 percent burst on Friday as encouraging U.S. job data helped the metal recover after falling to a 14-month low early this week.

Copper's failure to fall alongside other risk assets like oil and equities suggested some positioning in anticipation that China could return from holiday on Monday in a buying mood. Volumes remained thin for a second-straight day and a late credit ratings cut to both Spain and Italy took some wind out of metal's rally.

"I'm looking for the Chinese to come back into the market," said George Gero, vice president with RBC Capital Markets Global Futures in New York. "That's why the market is acting the way it's acting. It's not acting this way because of today's jobs figures."

Financial markets in China were shut this week for an extended National Day holiday.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 rose $150 or 2 percent to close at $7,375 a tonne. In after hours trade, prices eased back to $7,260.

For the week, copper rallied nearly 5 percent for its best weekly performance since the second week of April, when it jumped 5.5 percent.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 settled up 2.70 cents at $3.2735, after trading between $3.2580 and $3.3380.

Volumes were on the light side for a second straight day, with about 50,000 lots traded in New York, down about 10 percent from the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

Sentiment received a boost from data showing U.S. job creation accelerated at a greater-than-expected rate in September, easing some fears of a double-dip recession. [ID:nN1E795255]

"The data was a positive surprise and confirms that the U.S. economy is not going into a double-dip but the real risks continue to come from the European markets, which have been troubled by the sovereign debt crises," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi from metals consultancy T-Commodity.

But the focus remains on the euro zone, especially after Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch and Spain's by two. Looking ahead, Germany and France will hold crucial summit talks on Sunday aimed at strengthening shaky European banks and fighting financial market contagion to prepare for a possible Greek default, diplomats said. [ID:nL5E7L714R] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Technicals: Copper to retrace to $7,020

European banks in graphics: link.reuters.com/qux33s

Take a Look on LME Week: [ID:nL5E7KU16V]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CHINA RETURN AWAITED

Also supportive to prices was data showing copper stocks at LME warehouses declined by 4,625 tonnes to 467,100 tonnes. Inventories are still about a third higher since last December. MCU-STOCKS

A rise in canceled copper warrants this week to their highest since early May 2009 was another positive sign for the metals' near-term demand outlook.

Most of the canceled warrants were held against copper in warehouses in South Korea, indicating the metal could make its way toward China.

"Copper prices should recover from the late September sell-off in the fourth quarter and into 2012, supported by tight supply and restocking by Chinese consumers," ANZ said in a note. "But the market will continue to see significant head winds from the uninspiring recovery in the U.S., moderating growth in China and renewed shocks in Europe."

Further supply shocks provided an additional boost. More than 500 workers at a Chinese plant in Zambia went on strike demanding higher pay just two weeks after a new president took office on the promise of improving mining conditions. [ID:nL5E7L70XG]