* Indonesia's PT Timah restarts tin exports

* Slowdown in economy threatens demand outlook, China eyed

* Coming up: Alcoa's Q3 earnings to shed light on aluminium demand

By Harpreet Bhal and Melanie Burton

LONDON, Oct 11 Copper slipped nearly three percent on Tuesday on concerns over the euro zone debt crisis as well as action by China's sovereign wealth fund to stabilise its major lenders which jilted confidence in the world's top consumer of metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,290 a tonne, down from Monday's close of $7,495 a tonne and having earlier fallen more than four percent.

The metal hit its lowest in 14 months on Oct. 3 at $6,635 a tonne on concerns slowing growth in China could help tip the euro zone and U.S. into a double dip recession.

"You look at the macro picture and it's the same old story. Everyone is still nervous about Europe and politicians getting their act together," analyst analyst David Wilson of Societe Generale said.

"We seem to be having a Ground Hog Day - but it's Ground Hog six months," he added.

Greece should receive a vital lifeline next month in order to avoid bankruptcy, its international lenders said on Tuesday, buying time in a debt crisis that Europe's top central banker labelled "systemic."

Europe's banks will have to achieve a significantly stronger capital position under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need to raise some 100 billion euros ($137 billion), banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday.

A move by China's sovereign wealth fund to raise its stake in its "big four" lenders undermined cofidence in the economic strength of the world's top copper consumer.

"There was a story overnight about the Chinese government coming in and buying shares in the banks in China... I don't think they're buying those because they're undervalued, but to stabilise the situation," said analyst Jaspar Crawley of Triland.

China accounted for around 40 percent of refined copper demand last year.

Also putting pressure on prices was a rise in the dollar, which reversed weakness from the previous session to gain against a basket of currencies. A strong dollar makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

ALCOA EYED

Aluminium closed at $2,230 a tonne . It was untraded at the close on Monday, but was bid at $2,258 a tonne.

Aluminium producer Alcoa kicks off the third-quarter U.S. earnings season after markets close on Tuesday.

Worries about the euro zone debt crisis, and concerns about demand from top consumer China have put pressure on the outlook for the company. Its results are expected to reflect a weakened economy, with demand for aluminum strong in some sectors such as aerospace but weak in others like construction.

Lead closed at $1,985 a tonne, down from Monday's close of $2,005 a tonne, while zinc finished at $1,912 a tonne from $1,950 a tonne on Monday.

Tin ended at $22,425 a tonne from a close of $23,050 on Monday and nickel traded at $18,875 a tonne from $19,375 on Monday.

Also pressuring tin prices, Indonesia's state-owned PT Timah , the world's largest integrated tin miner, has started to again export tin ingot -- breaking a stoppage agreed by smelters last month, an official said on Tuesday.

Metal Prices at 1654 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 328.20 -8.20 -2.44 334.65 -1.93 LME Alum 2231.00 3.00 +0.13 2230.00 0.04 LME Cu 7290.00 -205.00 -2.74 7375.00 -1.15 LME Lead 1985.00 -20.00 -1.00 2432.00 -18.38 LME Nickel 18850.00 -525.00 -2.71 18525.00 1.75 LME Tin 22375.00 -675.00 -2.93 16950.00 32.01 LME Zinc 1912.00 -38.00 -1.95 2560.00 -25.31 SHFE Alu 16690.00 15.00 +0.09 17160.00 -2.74 SHFE Cu* 54210.00 -270.00 -0.50 59900.00 -9.50 SHFE Zin 15135.00 25.00 +0.17 21195.00 -28.59 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

