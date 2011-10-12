* Dollar retreats across the board, euro rises

* Copper stocks fall, Chinese restocking eyed

* Optimism Slovakia will eventually approve EFSF expansion (Updates prices)

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Oct 12 Copper prices rose on Wednesday, helped by a drop in the dollar, signs of restocking in China, but lingering concerns about the debt crisis in Europe and its implications for economic growth still kept investors cautious.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,529, its highest close since late September. It closed at $7,290 a tonne on Tuesday.

The dollar, which fell against the euro and a basket of currencies, helped lift metals prices. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"It looks to be more of a currency initiated move today that is prompting a risk-on tone in the market," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Credit Agricole.

"We also know the market is heavily short so if we move through higher levels on copper then we'll get some of the larger shorts to cover."

Better than expected August industrial output data for Europe helped as did news Slovakia is set to sign off on a plan to expand the region's sovereign bailout.

Also helping to boost sentiment were expectations of restocking by Chinese consumers. LME copper stocks in South Korea and Singapore, locations nearest to China, have been declining sharply since the end of September. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>

Latest data showed copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell by 1,525 tonnes, with cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 10 percent of total stocks.

In a research note, Standard Bank said copper inventories in bonded warehouses in Shanghai were also declining rapidly.

"We're seeing bonded warehouse stocks for copper at low levels now, and with the arb opening and China's economy still growing, you have to expect some hand-to-mouth restocking," Bhar said.

"There may be a realisation that they (Chinese buyers) have missed the absolute low and will just have to come in and buy whenever the price dips so that might create a higher floor in the copper market."

In industry news, Freeport Indonesia has ramped up copper concentrate production at its strike-hit giant Grasberg mine, to more than 4,000 tonnes per day in October, while almost 79,000 tonnes would be shipped this week.

CRISIS CAUTION

Underlying caution about the euro zone debt crisis prevented further gains for the metal ahead of the European Union's bank recapitalisation plan due later on Wednesday, designed to cushion the impact of a possible Greek default on the region's banks.

Euro zone countries will ask banks to accept losses of up to 50 percent on their holdings of Greek debt, officials said on Wednesday, as part of a grand plan to avert a disorderly default and try to end a crisis that threatens the world economy.

Fears about a debt default for Greece and possible contagion to other highly indebted euro zone countries have put pressure on markets in recent months, with copper off more than 25 percent in the third quarter.

"The price pullback here saw a late September spike in total LME copper open interest as new shorts were added, contrasting to pure longs closures in early August. Naturally, fresh shorts are concerning while the fundamental picture remains very mixed indeed," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital said in a note.

Open interest -- the number of outstanding contracts -- in copper MCU-OI-TOT rose in late September, partly indicating that investors are taking short positions on the prospect that prices will fall further.

Aluminium , untraded in rings, was bid at $2,239 from Tuesday's close of $2,230 a tonne.

Alcoa Inc , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said an economic slowdown hurt demand and knocked prices for the metal lower, denting its third-quarter profit.

In a call with analysts, Alcoa Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld blamed the price drop on, "very offensive short-selling going on by speculators.

"They are betting against aluminum as a proxy for betting against the global economy," the CEO said.

Aluminum prices fell almost 20 percent in the third quarter on global economic concerns and Alcoa's share price fell 41 percent during the same period.

Analysts at Commerzbank said aluminium prices were attractive at the current level in the short and long term.

"Short term because prices have meanwhile dropped below the marginal production costs, which is why some producers will scale down their production, and long term because we are convinced we will see strong surges in demand, which is why a supply deficit is very probable in a few years' time."

Lead closed at $2,070, from Tuesday's close of $1,985. Data showed lead stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 1,175 tonnes to a record high of 386,850 tonnes.

Zinc closed at $1,945 from $1,912 a tonne, and tin at $23,000 from a close of $22,425. Nickel was $19,080 from $18,875 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1609 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 339.30 10.55 +3.21 444.70 -23.70 LME Alum 2248.75 18.75 +0.84 2470.00 -8.96 LME Cu 7495.00 205.00 +2.81 9600.00 -21.93 LME Lead 2051.50 66.50 +3.35 2550.00 -19.55 #VALUE! LME Tin 22711.00 286.00 +1.28 26900.00 -15.57 #VALUE! SHFE Alu 16745.00 55.00 +0.33 16840.00 -0.56 SHFE Cu* 54930.00 720.00 +1.33 71850.00 -23.55 SHFE Zin 15205.00 70.00 +0.46 19475.00 -21.93 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by James Jukwey)