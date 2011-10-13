* Copper ends down 3 percent on China growth fears
* Imports and inventories limit copper losses
* Coming up: China inflation data Friday
By Chris Kelly and Pratima Desai
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 13 Copper shed 3 percent
on Thursday after softer-than-expected Chinese trade data
underscored concerns the metal-consuming giant's may be unable
to sustain its growth trend in a slowing global economy.
The data, which showed the country's trade surplus narrowed
for a second straight month in September as both imports and
exports slowed, pulled copper down from a two-week high above
$7,500 a tonne. The data followed a Financial Times report on
Wednesday that said China's inventory of copper was much
higher than had been widely perceived.
"The fact that the trade surplus is down for the second
month running is raising questions about whether China can
decouple from the G3 (United States, Japan and Germany)," said
Robin Bhar, analyst at Credit Agricole. "That is putting
pressure on commodities and copper in particular."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3
dropped $219 or 3 percent to end at $7,310 a tonne, pulling
back from a two-week high on Wednesday at $7,544.75.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 lost
8.65 cents or 2.55 percent to settle at $3.3070 per lb, after
dealing between $3.2860 and $3.3745.
Volumes picked up a bit on Thursday from the week's
generally slow pace. About 58,000 lots traded in New York, up
more than 5 percent from the 30-day norm and at their highest
level in nearly a week, according to preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.
The day began with the market reacting to a late-Wednesday
report from the Financial Times, saying a Chinese industry
group had told officials at a September International Copper
Study Group meeting that the country's stocks had reached a
surprisingly high 1.9 million tonnes. [ID:nN1E79B1PI]
The report threw into question China's demand requirements
for the year, worrying a market dependent on the country's near
40-percent global intake of copper.
"It means that there will be much less copper bought in the
near future even if China's economic prospects brighten
measurably," said Dennis Gartman of The Gartman Letter.
Trade data later in the day added to the pessimistic tone.
China's September exports rose 17.1 percent, from a
24.5-percent gain in August, while imports rose 20.9 percent,
down from August's rise of 30.2 percent. [ID:nL3E7LD08B]
"The trade numbers were the big disappointment," said Bart
Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group.
"The fear that is that if it slowing down a little bit on
its own, and then add the big impact from the export side, you
could have a hard landing there. I think that is the concern."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China trade graphic: link.reuters.com/wyk44s
Graphic on mining capex link.reuters.com/rum24s
Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n
Copper vs. PMI r.reuters.com/nab73s
Metals production database
here
Metal stocks versus prices
r.reuters.com/hub62s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Traders will now turn their focus to Chinese inflation data
due on Friday for clues to the future direction of monetary
policy, which has been on a tightening trajectory since last
year. ECONCN
Mildly positive U.S. data on Thursday failed to inspire.
Weekly jobless claims steadied last week and the trade deficit
narrowed slightly in August. [ID:nN1E79C09O]
CAUTION WARRANTED
On the plus side however, Chinese imports of copper rose
11.8 percent in September to a 16-month high, with expectations
that the trend could continue for the rest of this year if
prices stay around current levels. [ID:nL3E7LD0EC]
Stocks of copper in LME approved warehouses fell by 3,900
tonnes to 453,100 tonnes, down nearly 5 percent since the start
of October. <0#LME-STOCKS>
Even more positive is the amount of copper -- 32,725 tonnes
-- waiting to leave warehouses in South Korea for destinations
in China, traders said. <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD>
Canceled warrants -- material tagged for delivery -- in LME
warehouses are rising. "It is reassuring to see that canceled
warrants ... in Asia went up," said Nic Brown, analyst at
Natixis.
"Now we're also seeing the follow-on from that: a decline
in stockpiles, as metal is taken out of those warehouses and
shipped over to China."
Metal Prices at 1800 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 332.30 -7.05 -2.08 444.70 -25.28
LME Alum 2207.00 -41.00 -1.82 2470.00 -10.65
LME Cu 7310.00 -219.00 -2.91 9600.00 -23.85
LME Lead 2036.00 -34.00 -1.64 2550.00 -20.16
LME Nickel 18455.00 -625.00 -3.28 24750.00 -25.43
LME Tin 21950.00 -1050.00 -4.57 26900.00 -18.40
LME Zinc 1923.50 -21.50 -1.11 2454.00 -21.62
SHFE Alu 16660.00 -85.00 -0.51 16840.00 -1.07
SHFE Cu* 54880.00 -50.00 -0.09 71850.00 -23.62
SHFE Zin 15160.00 -45.00 -0.30 19475.00 -22.16
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by
William Hardy and Jane Baird; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)