NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 14 Copper rallied to its priciest level in more than two weeks on Friday, after Chinese economic data suggested Beijing's year-long fight against high inflation may be gaining the upper hand.

Stronger-than-expected retail sales data in the United States and growing optimism for a resolution to Europe's debt crisis provided additional fuel to the economically sensitive metal, which is now up more than 14 percent from a 2011 trough below $6,700 per tonne, hit two weeks ago.

Copper continued to outperform other commodities this week, front-running a wider recovery from the late-September rout that savaged most risk assets, as Asian markets returned from holiday in a buying mood and supply-side threats remained for a market already in a production deficit this year.

"The markets are going to discount global recessionary fears, or knock-backs in growth concerns, or what is happening in Europe ... particularly copper," said Steve Shafer, who helps manage $300 million as chief investment officer of Oklahoma City-based Covenant Investors.

"Those are windows of opportunity to monetize the longer-term supply/demand dynamic that the market decided to focus on today."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 peaked at $7,580.25 per tonne, its highest since Sept. 27, before ending at $7,545, up $235 or 3.2 percent on the day.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shot up 10.15 cents or 3 percent to settle at $3.4085 per lb, after dealing from $3.3125 to $3.4315, another high dating to late September.

But as has been the case this week, volumes thinned as prices advanced. Nearly 44,000 lots traded in New York, down almost 20 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Traders were greeted on Friday with Chinese data showing consumer inflation dipped to 6.1 percent in September, retreating further from a three-year peak of 6.5 percent in July. [ID:nL3E7LE1QT]

"Any ease in their inflation is good because it reduces the threat of Chinese rate action," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago.

Further support stemmed from the West, where hope grew for a resolution to the European debt crisis and U.S. retail sales data surprised to the upside, analysts said. [ID:nN1E79D09D]

"The focus is really on the sovereign debt situation in Europe," said strategist Leon Westgate at Standard Bank. "I think until you get a bit more clarity there, the metals will continue to trade quite technically."

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads meeting in Paris on Friday urgently need to find a convincing solution to the deepening euro zone debt crisis, which has fanned fears of a global slide into recession. [ID:nL5E7LD486]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy late last week said they would announce a plan to solve the crisis by the end of the month.

"The next really big issue is the so-called comprehensive plan from Merkel and Sarkozy at the end of October. That is the big risk here," Danske Bank analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen said. "The buyers could be disappointed if they cannot deliver what they promised."

Copper inventories at LME warehouses declined by 2,900 tonnes to 450,200 tonnes, latest data showed, about a third higher than levels seen last December. MCU-STOCKS

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.8 percent from Sept. 30, the exchange said on Friday. Aluminium stocks rose 51.4 percent.

The rise in aluminium stocks followed months of steady declines since the start of the year, with inventories hitting an all-time low of around 77,000 tonnes on Sept. 30. [ID:nL3E7LE1M4]

Short-selling, a popular target in volatile and rumour-riddled markets, has been blamed by aluminium producer Alcoa's ( AA.N ) chief executive for a big fall in the price of the metal and with it the company's share price. [ID:nL5E7LC3GW]

