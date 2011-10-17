* Copper ends down in retreat from 3-week peak

* European debt jitters outweigh mounting supply threats

* Freeport halts output at Grasberg, No. 2 copper mine

* Coming up: Chinese Q3 GDP, Sept. industrial output Tues.

By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 17 Copper was volatile on Monday, setting a three-week high early only to end lower and near the day's lows, pressured by Germany's forecast that an upcoming summit will not find a fix for Europe's debt crisis.

As a result, copper and other risk asset markets came under pressure as investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar. They also sided with caution in front of a set of Chinese data that will likely offer more clues about the underlying health of the world's No. 2 economy and top metals consumer.

Still, losses in the red metal were limited as supply-side constraints intensified, with operations at the world's second-largest mine in Indonesia halted on Monday due to security concerns and significant damage to a main concentrate-carrying pipeline.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed $50 to end at $7,495 a tonne, reversing from an earlier spike to $7,660, its highest level in three weeks.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 peaked at its own three-week high at $3.4635 per lb, before ending the day down 3.05 cents at $3.3780 and near its session trough at $3.3685.

Despite the weak closes, prices have rebounded more than 15 percent from their 2011 troughs at $6,635 per tonne and below $3 per lb just two weeks ago. Open interest has also increased, suggesting short-covering has been mostly behind the rally.

Copper was pressured at the top of its range after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments will not present an ultimate plan to solve the region's debt crisis at an Oct. 23 summit. Expectations of the meeting had grown since German and French leaders promised earlier this month to unveil a comprehensive euro zone crisis package.

"Copper did very well earlier today due to hopes that some solution would be made evident soon. That bullishness has turned sour on later remarks that it wouldn't be that simple," VM Group analyst Carl Firman said.

"You are going to see a lot of volatility in the markets across all asset classes over the next few weeks until something is put on the table that will convince markets that the crisis in the EU will be dealt with."

As a result, the euro fell against the dollar, making commodities, like the metals, priced in the American currency more expensive. [FRX/]

In the United States, industrial production rose in September and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State hinted at stabilization in October. [ID:nN1E79G0EO]

SUPPLY KINKS

Copper was supported by news that Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc ( FCX.N ) halted its copper and gold output at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia because of security fears and worker blockades, in the worst supply disruption since a strike began a month ago. [ID:nNL3E7LH0J]

The action took a turn for the worse after a main pipe carrying copper concentrate from the mine to its port was cut earlier on Monday.

"This pipeline goes through some pretty remote areas," said Wayne Atwell, managing director of research with Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group Inc, who has more than 35 years of experience in the field of investment analysis for the metals and mining industries.

"Whoever cut it, whether it is union workers or someone else, if they cut it once, they could cut it again if they wanted to because it is very hard to patrol that whole area ... it is quite a lengthy distance from the concentrate area to the port," he said.

Also, a Peruvian union on Friday pulled out of talks with Freeport, while members threatened to go on a hunger strike to press demands for a pay hike. [ID:nN1E79D0ZG]

Global miner Rio Tinto ( RIO.AX ) ( RIO.L ) signaled a major retreat from its aluminium business on Monday, only four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38 billion.

Metal Prices at 1806 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 336.25 -4.60 -1.35 444.70 -24.39 LME Alum 2215.00 8.00 +0.36 2470.00 -10.32 LME Cu 7494.50 -50.50 -0.67 9600.00 -21.93 LME Lead 1985.00 -41.00 -2.02 2550.00 -22.16 LME Nickel 18970.00 95.00 +0.50 24750.00 -23.35 LME Tin 21495.00 -305.00 -1.40 26900.00 -20.09 LME Zinc 1905.00 -25.00 -1.30 2454.00 -22.37 SHFE Alu 16575.00 -25.00 -0.15 16840.00 -1.57 SHFE Cu* 55830.00 -120.00 -0.21 71850.00 -22.30 SHFE Zin 15260.00 -60.00 -0.39 19475.00 -21.64 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07