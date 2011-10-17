* Copper ends down in retreat from 3-week peak
* European debt jitters outweigh mounting supply threats
* Freeport halts output at Grasberg, No. 2 copper mine
* Coming up: Chinese Q3 GDP, Sept. industrial output Tues.
By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 17 Copper was volatile on
Monday, setting a three-week high early only to end lower and
near the day's lows, pressured by Germany's forecast that an
upcoming summit will not find a fix for Europe's debt crisis.
As a result, copper and other risk asset markets came under
pressure as investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar. They
also sided with caution in front of a set of Chinese data that
will likely offer more clues about the underlying health of the
world's No. 2 economy and top metals consumer.
Still, losses in the red metal were limited as supply-side
constraints intensified, with operations at the world's
second-largest mine in Indonesia halted on Monday due to
security concerns and significant damage to a main
concentrate-carrying pipeline.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed
$50 to end at $7,495 a tonne, reversing from an earlier spike
to $7,660, its highest level in three weeks.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 peaked
at its own three-week high at $3.4635 per lb, before ending the
day down 3.05 cents at $3.3780 and near its session trough at
$3.3685.
Despite the weak closes, prices have rebounded more than 15
percent from their 2011 troughs at $6,635 per tonne and below
$3 per lb just two weeks ago. Open interest has also increased,
suggesting short-covering has been mostly behind the rally.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/jac54s )
Copper was pressured at the top of its range after German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments
will not present an ultimate plan to solve the region's debt
crisis at an Oct. 23 summit. Expectations of the meeting had
grown since German and French leaders promised earlier this
month to unveil a comprehensive euro zone crisis package.
"Copper did very well earlier today due to hopes that some
solution would be made evident soon. That bullishness has
turned sour on later remarks that it wouldn't be that simple,"
VM Group analyst Carl Firman said.
"You are going to see a lot of volatility in the markets
across all asset classes over the next few weeks until
something is put on the table that will convince markets that
the crisis in the EU will be dealt with."
As a result, the euro fell against the dollar, making
commodities, like the metals, priced in the American currency
more expensive. [FRX/]
In the United States, industrial production rose in
September and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State hinted
at stabilization in October. [ID:nN1E79G0EO]
SUPPLY KINKS
Copper was supported by news that Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc (FCX.N) halted its copper and gold output at its giant
Grasberg mine in Indonesia because of security fears and worker
blockades, in the worst supply disruption since a strike began
a month ago. [ID:nNL3E7LH0J]
The action took a turn for the worse after a main pipe
carrying copper concentrate from the mine to its port was cut
earlier on Monday.
"This pipeline goes through some pretty remote areas," said
Wayne Atwell, managing director of research with Rodman &
Renshaw Capital Group Inc, who has more than 35 years of
experience in the field of investment analysis for the metals
and mining industries.
"Whoever cut it, whether it is union workers or someone
else, if they cut it once, they could cut it again if they
wanted to because it is very hard to patrol that whole area ...
it is quite a lengthy distance from the concentrate area to the
port," he said.
Also, a Peruvian union on Friday pulled out of talks with
Freeport, while members threatened to go on a hunger strike to
press demands for a pay hike. [ID:nN1E79D0ZG]
Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) signaled a major
retreat from its aluminium business on Monday, only four years
after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38 billion.
Metal Prices at 1806 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 336.25 -4.60 -1.35 444.70 -24.39
LME Alum 2215.00 8.00 +0.36 2470.00 -10.32
LME Cu 7494.50 -50.50 -0.67 9600.00 -21.93
LME Lead 1985.00 -41.00 -2.02 2550.00 -22.16
LME Nickel 18970.00 95.00 +0.50 24750.00 -23.35
LME Tin 21495.00 -305.00 -1.40 26900.00 -20.09
LME Zinc 1905.00 -25.00 -1.30 2454.00 -22.37
SHFE Alu 16575.00 -25.00 -0.15 16840.00 -1.57
SHFE Cu* 55830.00 -120.00 -0.21 71850.00 -22.30
SHFE Zin 15260.00 -60.00 -0.39 19475.00 -21.64
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane
Baird and Bob Burgdorfer)