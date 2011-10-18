* China Q3 GDP slows to 9.1 pct; slightly lower than expected

By Susan Thomas

LONDON, Oct 18 Copper fell on Tuesday after top metals consumer China's economic growth data came in a touch lower than expected and on concerns about its biggest trading partner Europe's festering debt problems.

Strikes at two Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold mines, including one of the world's largest copper mines in Indonesia, lent little support.

China's economy grew 9.1 percent in the third quarter, its weakest pace since early 2009, just below market forecasts. Its steel and power output also fell, a further sign that economic problems in the West, and Beijing's year-long monetary tightening campaign, have begun to pinch.

"The comment from Germany put metals on the defensive, and overnight the market was disappointed by the Chinese numbers. Although they weren't far away from forecasts, it hasn't helped," BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said.

Germany warned on Monday a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, quashing expectations of a breakthrough.

Compounding Europe's problems, German investor morale dropped to its weakest in nearly three years in October.

The euro fell and the dollar rose against a basket of currencies. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The comments and data highlight the risks Beijing faces if trading partner Europe does not resolve its problems, and the particular vulnerability of base metals, used widely in construction and industry, to global economic growth.

"Base metals are far more geared towards economic growth than other commodity sectors. In good years they increase much more strongly and when the economy is poor physical demand declines dramatically," Briggs said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was $7,294 a tonne in official rings, down around 2.7 percent from $7,495 at the close on Monday.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, by contrast, dipped 0.9 percent, to just under $110.

"Slowing growth in China has given the bears new reasons to roar this morning," RBC said in a note. "China's economy grew 9.1 percent in Q3 from a year earlier which has sparked concerns that Europe's debt crisis is dragging on the global economy."

UBS economist Wang Tao said China's growth was bound to slow further as export growth could fall to as low as single-digit increases by 2012.

POOR FUNDAMENTALS

Zinc fell to its lowest in around two weeks, and was $1,854 per tonne in rings from $1,903 at the close on Monday. The metal, used to galvanize steel, is perceived to have the poorest fundamentals among base metals.

Recent data from the International Lead and Zinc Study data shows the global refined zinc market will have a 317,000 tonne surplus this year and 135,000 tonnes surplus next year.

"The market seems pretty short right now, I think that's why we had the run-up in the last few days," a trader at the LME said. "The market was running a bit too short so we've had a few people stopping out."

Short selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling commodities or shares prices.

The trader added that the uncertainty over Europe was weighing heavily on the base metals market. Those worries neutralised any boost to copper prices from supply disruptions.

Freeport resumed producing at a reduced rate on Tuesday, after halting output on Monday, but it said it is looking at a long-term shutdown of its Grasberg mine to safeguard multi-billion dollar assets as it struggles with labour disruptions.

In Peru, workers at Freeport's mine launched a hunger strike on Monday, hoping to pressure the government to resolve a labour dispute 19 days into a walkout at the Cerro Verde copper mine.

Aluminium was $2,183.50 in rings from a close of $2,217, lead was $1,935 per tonne from $1,986, nickel was $18,550 per tonne from $18,995. Tin , untraded in rings, was bid at $20,625 per tonne from $21,495 at Monday's close.

Metal Prices at 1204 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 329.90 -7.60 -2.25 444.70 -25.82 LME Alum 2185.00 -32.00 -1.44 2470.00 -11.54 LME Cu 7237.50 -257.50 -3.44 9600.00 -24.61 LME Lead 1926.50 -59.50 -3.00 2550.00 -24.45 LME Nickel 18611.00 -384.00 -2.02 24750.00 -24.80 LME Tin 20681.00 -814.00 -3.79 26900.00 -23.12 LME Zinc 1852.50 -50.50 -2.65 2454.00 -24.51 SHFE Alu 16355.00 -220.00 -1.33 16840.00 -2.88 SHFE Cu* 53680.00 -2150.00 -3.85 71850.00 -25.29 SHFE Zin 14515.00 -745.00 -4.88 19475.00 -25.47 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai)