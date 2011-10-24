* Copper up in biggest 2-day rally since January 2009

* COMEX copper up at month-long line of resistance

* Chinese data points to improved metals demand

* Euro zone industrial new orders rise in August

* Coming up: U.S. October consumer confidence data Tuesday

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 24 Copper shot higher for a second-straight day on Monday, surging 7 percent to its priciest in nearly a month, after encouraging data from top consumer China and hopes for a euro zone debt deal boosted investor confidence.

It was the red metal's strongest two-day rally since late January 2009 -- outpacing all advancers in the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB for a second consecutive day -- as technical momentum gathered pace and Asian demand signals continued to strengthen, providing further support to the short-covering rally.

Copper's gains fed through to the broader base metals, with nickel CMNI3 and tin CMSN3 jumping over 6 percent, lead CMPB3 up more than 5 percent, and zinc CMZN3 tacking on more than 4 percent.

"It looks to me like commodities in general have made a bottom, and are going to go higher ... the worst is in the past," said Michael K. Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc. in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 rallied $490 or 6.9 percent to finish at $7,635 a tonne, its best level on a closing basis since Sept. 22.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 climbed 22.60 cents, or 7 percent, to settle at $3.4490 per lb, away from a session peak at $3.47 -- an area of resistance over the past month that could trigger another up-leg, if broken, analysts said.

"We have a solid range in place over the four weeks between $3 and $3.47. It's a question of what side is going to break first," said Ralph Preston, futures analyst with HeritageWestFutures.com in San Diego, California.

Charles Nedoss, senior account manager and metals analyst with Olympus Futures in Chicago, said a close above $3.47, an area of resistance that had held three previous rallies in check, would be a "very bullish sign".

"Triple-tops are sometimes called triple crowns, and triple crowns usually result in a big move if they are taken out. The next resistance I have is up around $3.68 ... that's where the 50-day is," he said.

Given the magnitude of the rally, volumes were not very impressive. About 59,000 lots traded in New York, a fraction below their 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

Traders were in a buying mood at the start of the week, after data showed China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

"China's PMI rose ... which diminishes the risk of China having a hard landing," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bahr said.

Separate data showed China's imports of refined copper up 17 percent on the month in September to hit a 16-month high on improved margins and increased stocking ahead of a peak demand season. [ID:nL3E7LO18D]

"This news combined with the jump in LME canceled warrants in Asia, climbing physical premiums in Shanghai and Singapore, and the decline exchange stocks all point to improved demand for copper," said Catherine Virga, senior base metals analyst with CPM Group in New York.

Also boosting investor confidence, euro zone industrial new orders rose more than expected in August from the previous month, according to data released by the EU's Statistics Office. [ID:nB5E7HM02E]

Also helping revive risk sentiment were positive U.S. earnings from companies including Caterpillar CAT.N., which far exceeded analyst expectations, reporting a 44 percent quarterly earnings increase due to record revenue. The company signaled tempered optimism in its 2012 outlook. [ID:nN1E79N091]

"This report was pretty solid," said Justin Lennon, analyst with Mitsui Bussan Commodities in New York. "The revenue line was very strong which is even better. Typically, these companies have been improving their net incomes by cutting the proverbial fat, but this is actual top-line growth, so that's what you want to see." Metal Prices at 1802 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 346.30 24.00 +7.45 444.70 -22.13 LME Alum 2218.00 93.00 +4.38 2470.00 -10.20 LME Cu 7635.00 490.00 +6.86 9600.00 -20.47 LME Lead 2019.00 104.00 +5.43 2550.00 -20.82 LME Nickel 19990.00 1190.00 +6.33 24750.00 -19.23 LME Tin 22540.00 1340.00 +6.32 26900.00 -16.21 LME Zinc 1875.00 70.00 +3.88 2454.00 -23.59 SHFE Alu 16490.00 325.00 +2.01 16840.00 -2.08 SHFE Cu* 54750.00 3080.00 +5.96 71850.00 -23.80 SHFE Zin 15040.00 740.00 +5.17 19475.00 -22.77 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Simon Price; editing by Marguerita Choy)