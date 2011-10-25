* Copper snaps two-day rally as EU summit caution sets in

* Cash copper discount in sharply from September

* Copper stockpile withdrawals underpin prices

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods, new home sales Wednesday

(Rewrites, Adds closing prices)

By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 25 A surprisingly strong two-day copper rally ground to a halt on Tuesday as fresh doubts set in about Europe's ability to find a solution to its debt crisis by a Wednesday summit.

A summit of European leaders remains scheduled for Wednesday, but the gathering of finance ministers -- known as Ecofin -- was canceled because details of the meeting had not been finalized, sources told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7LP3J4]

There was no sign of a deal in negotiations to reduce Greece's debt to private sector bondholders, and uncertainties remained over the size of a planned bank recapitalisation and the scope for leveraging the rescue fund.

As a result, few figures may emerge from Wednesday's closely watched summit, expected to run late into the night. [ID:nB5E7LJ025]

Worries over Europe prompted a reduction of risk across many assets like metals and equities. Copper stemmed a two-day rally that drove prices up nearly 13 percent and reversed from a fresh one-month high above $7,800 a tonne, as debt crisis fears resurfaced and investors weighed the possibility of more delays in a final resolution by Wednesday.

"There's still no settlement. The full package won't be ready Wednesday. You'll see leaders going over and over that they're united etc. etc., but we need a coherent long-term plan," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchankov.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 peaked at a one-month high at $7,820 per tonne, before finishing the day with a $110 loss at $7,525.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shed 2.85 cents to settle at $3.4205 per lb, after dealing between $3.3580 and $3.5390.

Volumes were flat as investors sided with caution. A little more than 60,500 lots were traded in New York, in line with the 30-day average, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

"The bulk of the move is likely behind us as the markets will have more or less discounted the European debt stabilization by tomorrow, allowing investors to focus more on ongoing macro developments," said MF Global analyst Ed Meir.

He added that in this regard, economic indicators appeared to be fairly mixed. "U.S. macro readings are recovering rather impressively, but European data is showing greater deterioration. China growth readings are still fairly robust, but there are pockets of concern."

But the latest batch of U.S. data was glum. U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly sank in October to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years, while the Richmond Federal Reserve's composite manufacturing index remained flat in October versus September. [ID:nTAR001689] [ID:nN1E79N1P8]

In China, Premier Wen Jiabao said the government remains intent on fighting inflation even though small firms and the export sector are struggling. The comments came after recent data showed the manufacturing sector in the world's top copper consumer was picking up after a three-month slump. [ID:nL3E7LP29A] [ID:nL3E7LO1OB]

UNDERPINNING

Underpinning copper in the face of economic headwinds was data on LME stocks, seen as an indicator of demand.

The latest figures showed warehouse stocks fell 5,125 tonnes to total 439,150 tonnes, the lowest since early April, while canceled warrants - material set to leave warehouses - stand at their highest in almost 2.5 years. <0#LME-STOCKS>

Added to this, the discount for cash copper over the three-month benchmark price stood at $8.50. On Monday, it narrowed to just $5.50, a level not seen since June, reflecting that near term supply is getting less easy to come by. [MCU0-3] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Cash copper graphic: link.reuters.com/keq64s

Global copper stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n

Metals production database:

BlackRock Inc ( BLK.N ), the world's largest money manager, said widespread destocking of copper inventories in China had obscured underlying strong demand for the metal in the world's top consuming nation. [ID:nL3E7LO3GH]

In other metals, tin CMSN3 dropped $250 to close at $22,250 a tonne.

Tin smelters in Indonesia, the world's top refined tin exporter, could impose a monthly quota that would slash shipments by about 40 percent, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association said, in a move to further boost prices. [ID:nL3E7LP0LJ] Metal Prices at 1751 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 342.00 -2.90 -0.84 444.70 -23.09 LME Alum 2223.00 98.00 +4.61 2470.00 -10.00 LME Cu 7530.00 -105.00 -1.38 9600.00 -21.56 LME Lead 1961.00 -58.00 -2.87 2550.00 -23.10 LME Nickel 19750.00 -245.00 -1.23 24750.00 -20.20 LME Tin 22200.00 -300.00 -1.33 26900.00 -17.47 LME Zinc 1842.00 -34.00 -1.81 2454.00 -24.94 SHFE Alu 16390.00 -100.00 -0.61 16840.00 -2.67 SHFE Cu* 56710.00 1960.00 +3.58 71850.00 -21.07 SHFE Zin 15035.00 -5.00 -0.03 19475.00 -22.80 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy)