* Freeport declares force majeure on Grasberg concentrates

* Copper vulnerable to EU summit disappointment

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON, Oct 26 Copper rose on Wednesday, ahead of a European Union summit, but looked vulnerable if markets are disappointed by lack of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The metal used in power and construction was also bolstered by news that Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold declared force majeure on concentrate sales agreements from its strike-hit Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose up to 3 percent on the day. It traded at $7,720 a tonne at 1241 GMT, just off a one-month high of $7,820 hit the previous session.

"There are very high hopes regarding the outcome of today's EU summit, that is the main driver today, as it has been over the last three trading days," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

He also cited comments by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao who pledged that the government would fine-tune economic policy and maintain appropriate credit growth.

The euro inched higher against the dollar ahead of the summit.

Optimism that leaders could take major steps in solving the crisis was tempered on Tuesday by news a meeting of European finance ministers had been cancelled, even though the summit will still go ahead.

"Today was set to be an all important decision day on EU debt, but we are now less sure that EU policy markers are ready to lay out a comprehensive plan, so the market may have to wait a while longer," Basemetals.com said in a note.

"Overall, we remain medium-term bearish as the size of the debt issues are unlikely to go away regardless of what policy makers decide. If they manage to contain the situation that will be a result, but if they are to come up with a plan to get to the root of the problem then that is likely to mean further economic hardship."

In the United States, data showed demand for a range of long-lasting manufactured goods rose more than expected in September to post the largest increase in six months, cementing views of a step-up in economic growth in the third quarter, even though new orders for transportation equipment fell.

FORCE MAJEURE

In Indonesia, production at Grasberg has been severely hit by a month-long strike action over pay and conditions, road blockades and possible pipeline sabotage.

Freeport's force majeure decision frees it from some of its contractual obligations to supply buyers of metal produced at the world's second-largest copper mine.

"This comes at a time when people are starting to feel more confident about the outlook for copper and about a pickup on the demand side," MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt said.

Underpinning copper in the face of economic headwinds was data on LME stocks, seen as an indicator of demand. The latest figures showed warehouse stocks fell 1,725 tonnes to total 437,425 tonnes, the lowest since March. MCU-STOCKS

Dwindling LME copper stockpiles in Korea and Singapore, indicating steady import demand in top consumer China, supported prices. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>

Chinese fabricators are buying more spot refined copper because of reduced supply of alternative feed scrap and to rebuild stocks given low prices, traders said on Tuesday.

Among other metals, zinc , used in galvanizing, traded at $1,865.75 from $1,842 a tonne, while soldering metal tin was at $21,900 from $22,250 a tonne.

Belgium's Nyrstar , the world's biggest zinc producer, lowered its guidance on Wednesday for the zinc it will mine this year, given setbacks at its Tennessee mines and a production downgrade of its Finnish partner Talvivaara .

Battery material lead traded little changed at $1,965.50 from $1,961 a tonne, aluminium traded at $2,221.75 from $2,224 a tonne while nickel traded at $19,700 from $19,750 a tonne.

Metal Prices at 1243 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 349.15 7.25 +2.12 444.70 -21.49 LME Alum 2220.75 -3.25 -0.15 2470.00 -10.09 LME Cu 7720.50 195.50 +2.60 9600.00 -19.58 LME Lead 1962.25 1.25 +0.06 2550.00 -23.05 LME Nickel 19662.00 -88.00 -0.45 24750.00 -20.56 LME Tin 21850.00 -400.00 -1.80 26900.00 -18.77 LME Zinc 1866.00 24.00 +1.30 2454.00 -23.96 SHFE Alu 16380.00 -10.00 -0.06 16840.00 -2.73 SHFE Cu* 57230.00 520.00 +0.92 71850.00 -20.35 SHFE Zin 14945.00 -90.00 -0.60 19475.00 -23.26 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reportin by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Alison Birrane)