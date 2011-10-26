* Copper ends off highs as EU summit deadline draws near
* Copper gains driven by Chinese policy optimism
* Copper and gold miner Freeport declares force majeure
* Coming up: EU summit later on Wednesday
(Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New
York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)
By Chris Kelly and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 Copper rallied as much
as 5 percent to a fresh one-month high Wednesday, as investors
began to price in the possibility of looser monetary policy in
China and stepped up purchases as supply shocks escalated at
the world's No. 2 mine.
But that euphoria, which helped to lift the price of the
metal to within a percent of $8,000 per tonne, faded as
cautious investors squared positions as prospects for a
comprehensive deal to contain the euro zone's debt crisis
became murkier as several thorny issues remained unresolved
before a summit, set to begin later on Wednesday.
"It's like a see-saw ... investors have Europe fatigue
right now. We are getting down to the deadline and we are
seeing a little caution set in," said Michael Gross, futures
analyst with Optionsellers.com in Tampa, Florida.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper
CMCU3 peaked at $7,920 per tonne, its priciest level since
Sept. 22, before ending the day up $155, or 2 percent, at
$7,680.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 climbed
6.95 cents to settle at $3.49 per lb, after moving between
$3.3960 and its own one-month high at $3.5880.
Volumes picked up a bit alongside the recent price
volatility. close to 69,000 lots traded late in New York, more
than 10 percent above the 30-day norm, according to Thomson
Reuters preliminary data.
Open interest was also on the rise. In London, interest
grew to its highest level since the middle of April.
(OI graphic: link.reuters.com/rut64s )
Copper bulls took heart from overnight developments in
China, where the country's Premier, Wen Jiabao, said his
government will "appropriately and pre-emptively fine-tune"
economic policy. [ID:nL3E7LQ1E1] [ID:nL3E7LI0M5]
"This statement has fueled speculation that the Chinese
government will soon begin to unwind some of the tightening
measures established at the end of last year - starting with
increasing liquidity levels and easing credit restrictions,"
Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial
Group, said in a market comment.
A double-dose of U.S. economic data added to the underlying
bullish tone in the market. Data showed demand for a range of
long-lasting U.S.-made goods rose at the fastest pace in six
months in September, and new homes sales were at their
strongest in five months. [ID:nN1E79P0F6]
Falling LME copper stockpiles in the Far East were another
supportive feature in the market. Latest data showed warehouse
stocks fell 1,725 tonnes to total 437,425 tonnes, the lowest
since March. MCU-STOCKS
FORCE MAJEURE
Dwindling LME copper stockpiles in Korea and Singapore,
indicating steady import demand in top consumer China,
supported prices. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>
(Copper stock graphic: link.reuters.com/wes64s )
Chinese fabricators were seen buying more spot refined
copper due to reduced supply of alternative feed scrap and
taking advantage of low prices to rebuild stocks, traders said.
[ID:nL3E7LP1R7]
Copper was also bolstered by news that Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold (FCX.N) had declared force majeure on concentrate
sales agreements from its strike-hit Grasberg copper mine in
Indonesia. [ID:nL3E7LQ0PC] [ID:nL3E7LQ0PC]
Freeport's force majeure decision frees it from some of its
contractual obligations to supply buyers of metal produced at
the world's second-largest copper mine.
"This comes at a time when people are starting to feel more
confident about the outlook for copper and about a pick-up on
the demand side," MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt said.
Other metals not insulated by tight supply fundamentals
were more at risk of selling. Zinc CMZN3 rose $15 to end at
$1,855 a tonne.
Belgium's Nyrstar (NYR.BR), the world's biggest zinc
producer, lowered its guidance on Wednesday for the zinc it
will mine this year due to setbacks at its Tennessee mines and
a production downgrade of its Finnish partner Talvivaara
(TLV1V.HE). [ID:nL5E7LP1XK]
Aluminium CMAL3 ended down $9 at $2,215 a tonne, even as
physical market conditions in the United States remained tight
and Midwest premiums buoyant. [ID:nN1E79P182]
Metal Prices at 1802 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
move
COMEX Cu 350.60 8.55 +2.50 444.70
-21.16
LME Alum 2214.00 -10.00 -0.45 2470.00
-10.36
LME Cu 7680.00 155.00 +2.06 9600.00
-20.00
LME Lead 1924.00 -37.00 -1.89 2550.00
-24.55
LME Nickel 19125.00 -625.00 -3.16 24750.00
-22.73
LME Tin 21375.00 -875.00 -3.93 26900.00
-20.54
LME Zinc 1855.00 13.00 +0.71 2454.00
-24.41
SHFE Alu 16380.00 -10.00 -0.06 16840.00
-2.73
SHFE Cu* 57230.00 520.00 +0.92 71850.00
-20.35
SHFE Zin 14945.00 -90.00 -0.60 19475.00
-23.26
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reportin by Melanie Burton in London and Carrie Ho
in Shanghai; Editing by Jane Baird)