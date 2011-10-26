* Copper ends off highs as EU summit deadline draws near

* Copper gains driven by Chinese policy optimism

* Copper and gold miner Freeport declares force majeure

* Coming up: EU summit later on Wednesday (Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Marie-Louise Gumuchian

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 Copper rallied as much as 5 percent to a fresh one-month high Wednesday, as investors began to price in the possibility of looser monetary policy in China and stepped up purchases as supply shocks escalated at the world's No. 2 mine.

But that euphoria, which helped to lift the price of the metal to within a percent of $8,000 per tonne, faded as cautious investors squared positions as prospects for a comprehensive deal to contain the euro zone's debt crisis became murkier as several thorny issues remained unresolved before a summit, set to begin later on Wednesday.

"It's like a see-saw ... investors have Europe fatigue right now. We are getting down to the deadline and we are seeing a little caution set in," said Michael Gross, futures analyst with Optionsellers.com in Tampa, Florida.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 peaked at $7,920 per tonne, its priciest level since Sept. 22, before ending the day up $155, or 2 percent, at $7,680.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 climbed 6.95 cents to settle at $3.49 per lb, after moving between $3.3960 and its own one-month high at $3.5880.

Volumes picked up a bit alongside the recent price volatility. close to 69,000 lots traded late in New York, more than 10 percent above the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

Open interest was also on the rise. In London, interest grew to its highest level since the middle of April.

Copper bulls took heart from overnight developments in China, where the country's Premier, Wen Jiabao, said his government will "appropriately and pre-emptively fine-tune" economic policy. [ID:nL3E7LQ1E1] [ID:nL3E7LI0M5]

"This statement has fueled speculation that the Chinese government will soon begin to unwind some of the tightening measures established at the end of last year - starting with increasing liquidity levels and easing credit restrictions," Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group, said in a market comment.

A double-dose of U.S. economic data added to the underlying bullish tone in the market. Data showed demand for a range of long-lasting U.S.-made goods rose at the fastest pace in six months in September, and new homes sales were at their strongest in five months. [ID:nN1E79P0F6]

Falling LME copper stockpiles in the Far East were another supportive feature in the market. Latest data showed warehouse stocks fell 1,725 tonnes to total 437,425 tonnes, the lowest since March. MCU-STOCKS

FORCE MAJEURE

Dwindling LME copper stockpiles in Korea and Singapore, indicating steady import demand in top consumer China, supported prices. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>

Chinese fabricators were seen buying more spot refined copper due to reduced supply of alternative feed scrap and taking advantage of low prices to rebuild stocks, traders said. [ID:nL3E7LP1R7]

Copper was also bolstered by news that Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold ( FCX.N ) had declared force majeure on concentrate sales agreements from its strike-hit Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia. [ID:nL3E7LQ0PC] [ID:nL3E7LQ0PC]

Freeport's force majeure decision frees it from some of its contractual obligations to supply buyers of metal produced at the world's second-largest copper mine.

"This comes at a time when people are starting to feel more confident about the outlook for copper and about a pick-up on the demand side," MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt said.

Other metals not insulated by tight supply fundamentals were more at risk of selling. Zinc CMZN3 rose $15 to end at $1,855 a tonne.

Belgium's Nyrstar ( NYR.BR ), the world's biggest zinc producer, lowered its guidance on Wednesday for the zinc it will mine this year due to setbacks at its Tennessee mines and a production downgrade of its Finnish partner Talvivaara ( TLV1V.HE ). [ID:nL5E7LP1XK]

Aluminium CMAL3 ended down $9 at $2,215 a tonne, even as physical market conditions in the United States remained tight and Midwest premiums buoyant. [ID:nN1E79P182] Metal Prices at 1802 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 350.60 8.55 +2.50 444.70 -21.16 LME Alum 2214.00 -10.00 -0.45 2470.00 -10.36 LME Cu 7680.00 155.00 +2.06 9600.00 -20.00 LME Lead 1924.00 -37.00 -1.89 2550.00 -24.55 LME Nickel 19125.00 -625.00 -3.16 24750.00 -22.73 LME Tin 21375.00 -875.00 -3.93 26900.00 -20.54 LME Zinc 1855.00 13.00 +0.71 2454.00 -24.41 SHFE Alu 16380.00 -10.00 -0.06 16840.00 -2.73 SHFE Cu* 57230.00 520.00 +0.92 71850.00 -20.35 SHFE Zin 14945.00 -90.00 -0.60 19475.00 -23.26 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reportin by Melanie Burton in London and Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Jane Baird)