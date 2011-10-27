(Recasts, add comments, details, pvs Singapore)

* Copper LME inventories down 8 percent this month

* Peru union rejects Freeport's arbitration plea

* Coming up: U.S. GDP, job data; 1230 GMT

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Oct 27 Copper rose 4 percent on Thursday to hit its highest in more than a month as investors welcomed a long-awaited deal agreed by European leaders to contain the debt crisis and on hopes that China will loosen its monetary policy and boost growth.

Strikes at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc mines in Peru and Indonesia were also fuelling concerns about supply tightness and supporting copper prices.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to $7,955 a tonne by 1018 GMT, after rising 2 percent in the previous session, when it closed at $7,680 per tonne.

The metal, used in power and construction hit a session high of $7,958.75 per tonne, its highest since Sep. 22.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

"The European resolutions have been the most important influence, China is second in importance and the fundamentals are always important in a sense but currently taking a back seat," said Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith talking about the factors driving copper prices.

"We've seen an upturn in risk appetite across the board; the equity markets have moved higher, the dollar's weakened and that's tended to take a lot of commodities higher. The debt crisis and force majeure at Freeport have added to the bullish story."

Freeport declared force majeure on some concentrate sales from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The union at the Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde said late on Wednesday it rejected a request it received from the mine's owner, Freeport-McMoRan , to go into labour arbitration that would end a month-old strike.

CHINESE GROWTH

"We would argue that copper stands out within the sector from a fundamental perspective, as the physical market is in short supply, a situation that is unlikely to reverse any time soon," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

"The key issue is that some of the largest copper mines are plagued by falling ore grades and labor disputes. At the same time, Chinese demand has remained resilient and imports have picked up considerably in recent months, driven by favourable price differentials between Shanghai and London."

Hopes that top metals consumer China will loose its monetary policy, and boost economic growth and metals demand also helped industrial metals.

Many market watchers expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will begin to loosen its tight liquidity policy by year-end as China's economic growth slows, while hopes run high that inflation has peaked.

China is the world's largest importer of copper and consumes about 40 percent of the metal global supply.

Confirming improving demand for copper, inventories at warehouses monitored by the LME fell for the fifth consecutive day, by 2,750 tonnes to 434,675 tonnes, latest data showed. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Copper stocks have fallen by about 8 percent since the beginnig of the month.

"It's worth noting that we've seen pretty steady draw downs in LME stocks for most the base metals in recent days so I think it's quite a good story for base metals at the moment, particularly for copper," Smith said.

In other metals, aluminium was at $2,255.50 from $2,215 per tonne at the close on Wednesday.

"We believe aluminium prices, along with the rest of the complex, should find support on the back of renewed demand for riskier assets stemming from encouraging developments on the Greek debt crisis," said Metal Bulletin Research analyst Kamil Wlazly.

"The upside, however, is likely to be capped by softening demand in China, high global inventories and lack of constraints on supply."

Tin was at $22,000 from $21,375 while zinc , used to galvanize steel was at $1,905.75 from $1,855 Wednes day's close.

Battery material lead was at $1,980 from $1,924 and nickel was at $19,825 from $19,125.

Metal Prices at 1017 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 351.20 2.40 +0.69 444.70 -21.03 LME Alum 2253.25 38.25 +1.73 2470.00 -8.78 LME Cu 7952.00 272.00 +3.54 9600.00 -17.17 LME Lead 1977.50 53.50 +2.78 2550.00 -22.45 LME Nickel 19801.00 676.00 +3.53 24750.00 -20.00 LME Tin 21950.00 575.00 +2.69 26900.00 -18.40 LME Zinc 1902.75 47.75 +2.57 2454.00 -22.46 SHFE Alu 16440.00 60.00 +0.37 16840.00 -2.38 SHFE Cu* 58040.00 810.00 +1.42 71850.00 -19.22 SHFE Zin 15145.00 200.00 +1.34 19475.00 -22.23 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

