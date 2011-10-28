(Updates prices, adds details/fresh quote)

* EU debt deal seen as imperfect but OK, mkt awaits details

* Copper heads for biggest one-week increase since January 2009

* Coming up: U.S. consumer sentiment for October, 1355 GMT

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Oct 28 Copper slipped on Friday after a sharp rise in the previous session, but optimism on Europe's initiatives to tackle the euro debt crisis and on the U.S. economy kept the red metal firmly on track for its biggest weekly gain in nearly three years.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $8,000 in official midday rings versus $8,145 a tonne at the close on Thursday. Earlier the metal used in power and construction rose to as high as $8,280 a tonne.

"We're constructive towards metals. We still think the fundamental story is very strong, and we are not surprised or concerned that there is some consolidation," said Nikos Kavalis, commodity strategist at RBS Global Banking & Markets.

On the EU debt deal, he said: "Regardless of whether there's questions, what it has done is given the market breathing space to focus on commodity-specific issues."

Euro zone leaders struck a deal on Thursday to contain the region's debt crisis but are now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.

"This reinforces that the European leadership's taking the lead in addressing the financial problems seriously," said Warren Hogan, chief economist at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Melbourne.

"The market will now be able to stop fixating on the problems in Europe, the risks posed by Europe, and look at the underlying fundamentals, which aren't as bad as market prices suggested in recent times."

LME copper prices have gained about 13 percent this week, the largest increase since January 2009. Copper lost about a quarter of its value in the three months to end-September, making it one of the worst performers among commodities during the period.

Investors are betting on a recovery in demand for industrial metals and energy after the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter. Gross domestic product in the world's largest economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate, up from 1.3 percent in the prior three months.

"The U.S. data which was soft in August and September has been strong the entire month of October. The market, which was trading the possibility of a U.S. recession, is having to price that out entirely," said an analyst at a category one LME firm.

On China, which accounts for about 40 percent of the world's copper demand, he noted: "Chinese data is still reasonably solid. I struggle to see where the softening Chinese economy is. It's not in the data."

SUPPLY ISSUES

Copper prices were also underpinned by this week's declaration of force majeure on some concentrate sales from Freeport's strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia -- the world's second-largest copper mine.

Confirming improving demand for copper, inventories at warehouses monitored by the LME fell for a sixth consecutive day, by 2,300 tonnes to 432,375 tonnes, data showed. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Copper stocks have fallen by about 8 percent this month. Material for next-day delivery has been getting harder to come by and is trading at a discount of only $2.50 to the three-month benchmark contract - its narrowest since March.

In the broader markets, global stocks, seen as a proxy for economic growth, headed for their best week in over two years on Friday, but the euro eased from the seven-week peak it struck after the debt deal. A poorly subscribed Italian bond auction showed some investors have yet to be convinced the region's problems are on the way to being solved.

Looking ahead, Federal Reserve policymakers will meet next week to discuss ways to help boost the U.S. economy and lower the unemployment rate, a move that may propel markets further.

In the meantime, markets are awaiting U.S. consumer sentiment data for October, to be released later this session.

Denting sentiment a touch, U.S. data showed civilian employment costs rose much less than expected during the third quarter as wages and salaries posted their weakest growth in a year, while benefits expanded at their slowest pace since 1999. ? Among other metals, zinc , used in galvanizing traded at $1,925 in rings a tonne from $1,945 at Thursday's close, while soldering metal tin traded at $21,975 from $22,050.

Helping underpin tin was news that smelters in top exporter Indonesia are likely to continue a stoppage of ingot supplies into November, as they try to push benchmark prices above $25,000 a tonne.

Elsewhere, lead traded at $2,010 from $2,039, aluminium at $2,241 from $2,255 and nickel was last bid at $19,700 from $19,900. Metal Prices at 1245 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 365.05 -4.15 -1.12 334.65 9.08 LME Alum 2241.00 -14.00 -0.62 2230.00 0.49 LME Cu 8000.00 320.00 +4.17 7375.00 8.47 LME Lead 2009.00 -30.00 -1.47 2432.00 -17.39 LME Nickel 19700.00 -200.00 -1.01 18525.00 6.34 LME Tin 21945.00 -105.00 -0.48 16950.00 29.47 LME Zinc 1927.00 -18.00 -0.93 2560.00 -24.73 SHFE Alu 16490.00 50.00 +0.30 17160.00 -3.90 SHFE Cu* 59250.00 1210.00 +2.08 59900.00 -1.09 SHFE Zin 15420.00 275.00 +1.82 21195.00 -27.25 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 ? (Editing by Jason Neely)