By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 Copper capped its best monthly performance in nearly a year with a 2 percent loss on Monday, as the dollar rose and enthusiasm for Europe's debt deal gave way to the view the region's economic problems are far from over.

Copper fell with most other commodities as buyers took to the sidelines and allowed prices of the metal to consolidate from one of their best weekly gains in decades. It was a turbulent start to the week, led by a resurgent dollar and a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N.

Renewed worries about underlying economic problems in Europe added to the volatility, with investors concerned over Western world demand prospects as they awaited further details on the deal secured last week to tackle the region's debt problems.

"There is some realism coming back to the market, the problems in Europe are far from being solved. The market was impressed by the deal but details are not yet clear. If it's seen as play on time then it might again come to disappointment," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed $175, or a little more than 2 percent, to close at $8,000 a tonne.

Still, prices rallied about 13 percent in October, their largest monthly advance since December 2010.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 dropped 7.40 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $3.6320 per lb, after dealing from $3.4890 to $3.7425.

Futures volumes remained on the light side at the start of the week, with about 50,000 lots traded in New York -- about 20 percent below the 30-day average, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

Copper's losses were based mostly on the dollar, which jumped to a three-month high against the yen after Japan's third currency market intervention this year. [USD/]

In the most prominent U.S. casualty yet from the euro-zone debt crisis, futures broker MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday after a tentative deal with a buyer fell apart. The brokerage is paying the price for investments made on bonds of countries in the euro zone. [ID:nN1E79U0DF]

Investors are said to be wary that a summit this week of leaders from the world's 20 leading economies may disappoint with a lack of further details on plans for the rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.

Generally upbeat U.S. data failed to inspire, after the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity fell a bit in October, while the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey saw its business activity index jump from -14.4 to +2.3 in October, the first positive reading for the activity index in six months.

On Thursday investors are betting a European central bank policy meeting could deliver an interest rate cut for December. Analysts said the euro could remain weak ahead of the meeting.

PLUS SIDE

On the plus side for copper was data showing stocks of the metal held in LME warehouses fell by a further 3,000 tonnes to total 429,375 tonnes, making for a fall of nearly 10 percent over the past month. MCU-STOCKS

"The decline in LME stocks during October represents the first period of sustained stock declines in 2011. As a result, it's sort of the first headline confirmation that the copper market is in deficit," said Nicholas Snowdon, analyst with Barclays Capital in New York.

"The majority of canceled warrants are coming from South Korea and Singapore, and we know that that material is flowing into China, either directly to consumers or to traders and merchants who are going to sell that material onto the spot market where physical premia have risen to higher levels."

Also pointing to possible supply tightness in the near term, cash copper traded at a premium against the three-month benchmark contract for the first time since March of this year. MCU0-3

In other metals, tin CMSN3 closed at $22,000 a tonne from $22,050 while zinc CMZN3 was at $2,000 from $1,980 at Friday's close.

Tin smelters in top exporter Indonesia are likely to continue a stoppage of ingot supplies into November, as they try to push benchmark prices above $25,000 a tonne, an industry official said. [ID:nL3E7LS0AE] Metal Prices at 1829 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 363.95 -6.65 -1.79 444.70 -18.16 LME Alum 2217.00 -25.00 -1.12 2470.00 -10.24 LME Cu 7980.00 -195.00 -2.39 9600.00 -16.88 LME Lead 2081.50 -8.50 -0.41 2550.00 -18.37 LME Nickel 19575.00 -125.00 -0.63 24750.00 -20.91 LME Tin 21975.00 -75.00 -0.34 26900.00 -18.31 LME Zinc 2000.00 20.00 +1.01 2454.00 -18.50 SHFE Alu 16380.00 -110.00 -0.67 16840.00 -2.73 SHFE Cu* 58230.00 -1020.00 -1.72 71850.00 -18.96 SHFE Zin 15335.00 -85.00 -0.55 19475.00 -21.26 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Anthony Barker and Jim Marshall)