* Euro zone PMIs, new orders undershoot expectations
* China copper demand growth seen falling to 6.4 percent in
2012- Antaike
* Coming up: FOMC rate decision and briefing from 1630 GMT
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Nov 2 Copper rallied on Wednesday as a
weaker dollar prompted buying after two days of losses and as
supply constraints boosted risk appetite, offsetting worries
about a disorderly Greek default.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
untraded in official rings, but bid at $7,925, up more than two
percent from $7,730 a tonne on Tuesday when it fell by more than
three percent.
The metal rallied by a quarter last month from a 2011 trough
of $6,635 to peak above $8,200 a tonne last week.
Copper has ricocheted more violently than other commodities
because of its high correlation to the economic cycle and is
responding to uncertainty over the global economic outlook, said
BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs.
"As sentiment ebbs and flows about economic prospects you
would expect them (industrial metals) to be the most exposed to
swings in sentiment," he said, noting worsening in European
manufacturing sentiment data on Wednesday.
"The new orders element showed a sharp further deterioration
so it is a concern...(but) the rally overnight is just the
market deciding that yesterday's story about Greece wasn't quite
as bad as first feared because of the intricate politics this
involves."
Worries about the Euro zone debt situation remained in place
as Greece's prime minister George Papandreou won the backing of
his cabinet on Wednesday to hold a referendum on a 130 billion
euro bailout package, a decision that had sent markets into a
tailspin in the previous session.
A string of manufacturing reports this week however, have on
balance underpinned copper's demand prospects.
On China, the closely watched HSBC flash PMI new orders
report suggested improvement in small and medium enterprises
while a similar report from the US showed slowing growth but
also a pick up in new orders.
World stocks and the euro edged up on Wednesday after a
rollercoaster week, as investors hoped for comfort on the weak
U.S. economy and troubled euro zone from meetings of the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Group of Twenty leaders.
Earlier, data showed the European downturn in euro zone
manufacturing in October was even deeper than previously
reported, according to business surveys showing how severely the
currency union's debt crisis has choked new factory orders.
Also underpinning copper was a rebound in the euro against
the dollar, and options expiry for the LME's November copper
contract. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-based commodities
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Buoying risk appetite, U.S. jobs data struck a cheerier note
ahead of October's key non-farm payrolls report, as private
employers added more jobs than expected in October.
CHINA GROWTH
Demand for refined metal in top copper consumer China is
expected to grow 6.4 percent in 2012, a slow down from this
year's 8.5 percent growth rate, a senior analyst at state-backed
research firm Antaike said on Wednesday.
Real consumption of refined copper may rise to 7.85 million
tonnes in 2012, from 7.38 million tonnes expected in this year,
Yang Changhua said.
China is the world's largest consumer of base metals,
accounting for almost 40 percent of copper demand last year.
"China's demand may be somewhat weaker in 2012 but it will
sustain global demand for commodities," said Caroline Bain,
commodities analyst with Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)
EIU expect China to begin relaxing monetary policy early next
year.
"China is believed to have run down stocks of base metals in
2011, which coupled with markedly lower global prices, could
spark a rush of Chinese buying in early 2012," she said in a
note.
Also supporting copper prices was another draw from
LME-registered stocks and ongoing strikes at Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc operations in Indonesia and Peru.
Copper stocks have dropped around ten percent in
the last month. <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD>
Across other metals, battery material lead was at
$1,997 a tonne in rings from $1,982 and aluminium
was at $2,124.50 from $2,111. Nickel was
untraded but bid at $18,675 from $18,700.
Tin was bid at $21,600 from a bid of
$21,750 while zinc , used in galvanizing traded at
$1,921 from $1,913 on Tuesday's close.
Metal Prices at 1316 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 358.80 8.55 +2.44 334.65 7.22
LME Alum 2124.00 13.00 +0.62 2230.00 -4.75
LME Cu 7925.00 195.00 +2.52 7375.00 7.46
LME Lead 1997.00 15.00 +0.76 2432.00 -17.89
LME Nickel 18675.00 75.00 +0.40 18525.00 0.81
LME Tin 21600.00 -400.00 -1.82 16950.00 27.43
LME Zinc 1921.50 8.50 +0.44 2560.00 -24.94
SHFE Alu 16285.00 -55.00 -0.34 17160.00 -5.10
SHFE Cu* 58670.00 960.00 +1.66 59900.00 -2.05
SHFE Zin 15325.00 20.00 +0.13 21195.00 -27.70
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)