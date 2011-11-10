(Update prices, add details)
* Italy closer to national unity government
* PGMs hit by auto sector production disruptions
* Physical gold demand good
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Nov 10 Gold fell almost 2 percent
on Thursday as worries about a disordered bankruptcy in Greece
and a deepening debt crisis in Italy weighed on market sentiment
and pushed investors to liquidate commodity assets, including
precious metals.
The euro briefly extended gains versus the U.S. dollar after
data showed new claims for unemployment benefits declined for a
second straight week in the Unites States, and as easing Italian
bond yields prompted investors to take on a little more
risk.
The dollar however, trimmed losses shortly after, pushing
gold to a session low of $1,739.7 an ounce.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities
such as precious metals costlier for holders of other units.
Spot gold traded at $1,743.59 an ounce by 1511 GMT,
down 1.44 percent from $1,769.54 late in New York.
Gold has confounded market watchers by refusing to behave
like a safe-haven and instead has tracked equities over the past
few weeks, but the escalating European debt crisis could see
bullion ditch its risk-asset mantle and return to record highs.
"Broader trading is jittery but gold is more supported,"
said analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital.
"If the dollar weakens and the broader market is more
risk-friendly gold will track it. If uncertainty remains, gold
will be supported by safe haven buying."
Italy moved closer to a national unity government on
Thursday, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran
European technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an
effort to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown.
EURO FEARS
Some however feared that a deepening euro zone crisis will
continue to weigh on gold.
"Looking at what is going on in Europe a further round of
liquidation across commodities, including gold, is possible,"
said Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall.
"It's not the fact that people are staying away from gold as
a safe haven asset but short-term players sell across market
classes when they see the market shifting."
Italy, now firmly at the heart of the euro zone crisis, paid
a 6.087 percent yield, the most in 14 years, at a one-year debt
auction on Thursday but placed the full planned amount of 5
billion euros.
Greek political leaders resumed their search for a deal on a
new prime minister after one agreement collapsed.
Emphasising worries, the European Commission said the euro
zone economic growth will slow sharply next year as weak
confidence undermines investment and consumption and tighter
fiscal policies reduce domestic demand.
Gold fundamentals however, remained supportive.
New York's SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold-backed
ETF, said its holdings rose 0.24 percent on Wednesday from
Tuesday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's
iShares Silver Trust gained 0.26 percent.
"Physical gold demand is strong in some parts of Europe,"
Kendall said.
"Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium
however are suffering with what is going on in the auto sector;
floods in Thailand have caused serious disruptions in Asia.
There is no real sense that we'll have a turning point for PGMs
(platinum group metals) for the moment."
Silver lost 2.14 percent to $33.31 an ounce while
platinum fell 1.29 percent to $1,604.8 an ounce and palladium
fell 1.40 percent to $635.47 per ounce.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)