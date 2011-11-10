* Copper sinks as European debt contagion fears bite

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 10 Copper extended losses into a fifth day on Thursday, setting itself up for its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks, as demand prospects dimmed from the deepening debt crisis in Europe.

Losses piled up across the broader industrial metals complex, with notable losers tin CMSN3 and lead CMPB3 falling as much as 6 percent at one point. But the downside push slowed and prices clawed back by the end of the day, alongside firmer equities and the euro, as Italian bond yields eased from levels seen as unsustainable, prompting investors to take on some risk. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/] [.N] [.EU]

Italy moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected European technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]

Still, markets like copper, whose usage in a wide range of industrial applications makes it highly sensitive to the global economy, remained jittery as political and economic turmoil in Italy spurred fears of a possible breakup of the euro zone.

"What you're seeing in the copper is an expression of the feeling that things are not going to get better any time soon, and that the risks are certainly favoring the downside and certainly favoring Italy not being able to refinance its debt," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month benchmark copper CMCU3 fell to an intraday low of $7,357 per tonne, its lowest since Oct. 24, before its last bid at $7,475, down from Wednesday's $7,621 close.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shed 6.70 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $3.3740, after moving between $3.3180 and $3.4290.

Futures volumes remained relatively light, with about 53,000 lots traded late in New York -- more than 13 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

With European debt jitters stealing the spotlight, generally upbeat economic data from the United States failed to have an impact.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell for a second straight week, to the lowest level since the first week of April. [ID:nOAT004900]

CHINA DATA

Besides concerns over the euro zone, data from China has hinted at an economic slowdown in the world's top copper consumer.

A flurry of figures on Wednesday showed that China's factories are bearing the brunt of a modest economic slowdown even as consumer spending and investment in assets such as roads and other infrastructure remain resilient. [ID:nL4E7M912H]

But numbers on Thursday showed the country's copper imports rose for the fifth straight month in October, though a fall in iron ore shipments highlighted the risks for raw materials linked to real estate. [ID:n4E7MA0AC]

"If you look at the data from China for copper, and for aluminium, it's pretty good numbers," said Standard Chartered analyst Dan Smith. "The fabricated side of it is doing well, the imports of copper were very strong, and the physical market is very tight."

Copper is also benefiting from prolonged strike action at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's ( FCX.N ) Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia. The strike could last another month, making it the longest mining stoppage in the country's history. [ID:nL4E7M90OI]

