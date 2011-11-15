* Copper up in late recovery with U.S. equities

* Rising euro zone bond yields increase contagion fears

* Freeport Grasberg copper mine workers extend strike

* Cash nickel in backwardation for 1st time since May

* Coming up: U.S. inflation, industrial output data Wed.

By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 15 Copper fell for the first time in three days on Tuesday after rising euro zone bond yields backed mounting concerns that the region's debt crisis will spread and disrupt the global recovery.

But losses were quickly reversed in after-hours trade, tracking a positive reversal in U.S. equities and fueled by some shorter-term technical indicators that could keep copper prices pushing higher in the days ahead.

Upbeat economic data from the United States and escalating labor issues at the world's No. 2 copper mine added to the metal's turnaround, but with the broader market's focus on the headlines streaming out of Europe, these supportive elements will likely continue to take a backseat.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds rose to unsustainable levels, putting the focus squarely on France with risks mounting by the day that euro zone debt contagion would spread to one of the region's biggest economies. <MKTS/GLOB>

"Europe is still a very big chunk of the world economy. Can the rest of the world grow satisfactorily if things get worse in Europe? That's what the market is focusing on and rightly so," said analyst Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas.

"It's a testament to how bad things are that copper's down here, and we've got a strike at Grasberg and a strike at Cerro Verde, and the market is tightening by the hour."

Union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine will extend a strike into a third month, until Dec. 15. [ID:nL3E7MF0II]

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 fell by $80 or 1 percent to end at $7,680 a tonne. After the close, prices pushed back above $7,750 as equities extended gains.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 settled up 1.35 cents at $3.5015 per lb, after dealing between $3.4540 and $3.5215.

A brief poke above its 50-day moving average, as well as a developing ascending triangle formation on the charts, copper's technical picture looked bright.

"You are starting to get an ascending triangle ... it's coming to the apex of that price movement over the past 2 months," said Mike Matousek, head trader with U.S. Global Investors Global Resources Fund (PSPFX) -- a natural resources fund with roughly $2.5 billion in assets under management.

"The range is getting tighter and tighter. If you see this break above $3.52 (per lb), you're going to see a lot of people start to get long again from a trend perspective."

With money managers and other large speculators upping their bearish bets in copper futures and options last week, any rally could prove to be powerful as short-covering takes hold. [ID:nN1E7AD1NX]

Futures volumes remained thin at the start of the week, with a little more than 45,000 lots traded in New York -- about a quarter below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Some improving consumer and sentiment data from the United States was not enough to break markets out of their funk. U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October and a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

COMEX technicals graphic: link.reuters.com/rer94s

For Reuters technical analysis: [TECH/C]

For the latest CFTC graphics package:

STAINLESS DEMAND

A pick-up in nearby nickel demand against a market that is mostly positioned for lower prices has pushed cash nickel to a premium against the benchmark three-months contract for the first time in nearly six months. CMNI0-3 <LME/FB3>

Nickel prices fell to a six-week low of $17,560 a tonne, before ending off $250 at $17,550 -- well within reach of 17-month lows below $16,800.

"Nickel continues to look very poor, but we would like to point out that, while it is the worst performing metal on the exchange this year, it's also the one with the biggest inventory draw," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"Keep an eye on exchange stocks as that will be the key. If the current backwardation doesn't attract some material to the market, this is one that could see heavy short covering."

However, stainless steel demand will be stagnant in Europe as a whole in 2012, consultancy SMR told Reuters. SMR forecast demand will grow 5 to 6 percent in the U.S., 4 percent in Asia, except China where it will rise 7 percent. [ID:nL5E7ME4CL] Metal Prices at 1913 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 350.80 2.00 +0.57 444.70 -21.12 LME Alum 2121.00 -44.00 -2.03 2470.00 -14.13 LME Cu 7685.00 -75.00 -0.97 9600.00 -19.95 LME Lead 2005.00 -50.00 -2.43 2550.00 -21.37 LME Nickel 17550.00 -250.00 -1.40 24750.00 -29.09 LME Tin 21150.00 -325.00 -1.51 26900.00 -21.38 LME Zinc 1907.00 -36.00 -1.85 2454.00 -22.29 SHFE Alu 16265.00 -105.00 -0.64 16840.00 -3.41 SHFE Cu* 57380.00 -1040.00 -1.78 71850.00 -20.14 SHFE Zin 15305.00 -125.00 -0.81 19475.00 -21.41 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07