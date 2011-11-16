(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates)
* Italian borrowing costs back below the 7 percent level
* Freeport Grasberg workers stick to wage demands
* Indicator of funding stress, EUR/USD basis swap, high
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Nov 16 Copper slipped on Wednesday
as worries about a worsening economic outlook in the euro zone
outweighed supply and demand fundamentals in swaying the
direction of metals prices, while buying of bonds by the
European Central Bank steadied sentiment.
Three month copper futures on the London Metal
Exchange fell by 0.8 percent to $7,622 a tonne at 1114 GMT, down
from Tuesday's close at $7,680 a tonne.
The metal used in power and contruction has slipped about
three percent this month and shed a quarter of its value since
reaching record highs of $10,190 in February this year.
"You don't need to watch what's going on in the commoditiy
markets -- you just watch your European government bond spreads.
We're all fixed income traders now," analyst Nic Brown at
Natixis said.
Although concern persisted, immediate pressure eased on
Europe's government debt market on Wednesday, with Italian
borrowing costs back below the 7 percent level viewed as
unsustainable after the ECB was seen buying up bonds.
"Yesterday Italy got crucified and France and Spain moved in
lock step... Today you've got a turnaround and everything has
improved," Brown added.
Still, markets remain subject to volatility with a
deterioration of indicators of funding stress, such as the
EUR/USD basis swap, Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a
note.
"We consider industrial metals to be the riskiest of all
commodity sectors," it said.
While Europe lags China and the U.S. as a metals consumer,
concerns that a regional recession will cut purchases of Chinese
made products -- or imperil economic growth in other areas --
have tempered metals demand.
The euro bounced from one month lows, lending some support
to metals. A softer dollar makes commodities less expensive for
holders of other currencies.
GRASBERG STRIKE CONTINUES
Lending fragile support to copper prices was news that
striking union workers at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg
copper mine are sticking to pay demands for $7.50 an hour,
pouring cold water on government claims that a deal is nearing
to resolve the country's longest-running mining dispute.
Miners at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine,
have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on
concentrate shipments last month
A Europe-based trader said the market for copper
concentrates had tightened, with Chilean producers offering
tenders for material at $20 per tonne or two cents a lb
treatment and refining charge.(TC/RC)
TC/RCs are fees paid by miners to smelters and refiners to
process material. Japan's top copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper
Co, said as recently as June it was aiming for a rise of at
least 10 percent in mid-year copper treatment and refining fees
from June-December fees to reflect ample concentrate and slowing
demand.
In other metals, zinc, used in galvanising was at
$1,917.50 up from $1,908 on Tuesday'close.
Workers and Peruvian zinc miner Volcan
reached a wage deal on Tuesday, union officials said
as they called off a weak strike that lasted only a day at much
of the miner's Yauli operations.
Battery material lead was at
$2,004.75 and nearly unchanged
from $2,006 while aluminium was
likewise close to flat at $ 2,120
from $ 2,118 .
Nickel was at $17,600 from $17,550, while
tin was at $21,400 from a last bid of $21,150
on Tuesday.
Metal Prices at 1113 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 344.35 -5.80 -1.66 334.65 2.90
LME Alum 2121.00 3.00 +0.14 2230.00 -4.89
LME Cu 7685.00 5.00 +0.07 7375.00 4.20
LME Lead 2005.00 -1.00 -0.05 2432.00 -17.56
LME Nickel 17550.00 0.00 +0.00 18525.00 -5.26
LME Tin 21150.00 -325.00 -1.51 16950.00 24.78
LME Zinc 1907.00 -1.00 -0.05 2560.00 -25.51
SHFE Alu 16155.00 -110.00 -0.68 17160.00 -5.86
SHFE Cu* 56330.00 -1050.00 -1.83 59900.00 -5.96
SHFE Zin 15110.00 -195.00 -1.27 21195.00 -28.71
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony Barker)