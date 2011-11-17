* Copper falls alongside broader risk sell-off
* Spain/France face sharply higher borrowing costs
* China concerned over outlook for its exports
* Nickel prices rise as nearby spreads tighten
* Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data Friday
(Rewrites, adds New York to dateline, updates prices, details,
graphic and analyst comments, byline)
By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 17 Copper sustained its
largest one-day decline in nearly three weeks on Thursday as
losses piled up late alongside an accelerated downturn in
equities and on a bearish technical break that could keep
prices under pressure in the near term.
Another round of encouraging U.S. economic data and
mounting supply-side constraints in Indonesia did little to
stem copper's collapse, as broader markets continued to keep
the focus on Europe, where rising borrowing costs in Spain fed
fears that the region's debt crisis could spread further and
curb demand for industrial metals the longer it goes on.
"We'd be cautious about prospects for base metals going
forward. Fundamentals for copper are positive but you get times
in the pricing cycle where fundamentals can take a back seat,"
said Neil Buxton, managing director at ThomsonReuters-GFMS
Metals Consulting.
"To satisfy the financial markets there's going to be a
long period of (EU) belt tightening which is not good for
underlying growth for industrial commodities. From demand
perspective its going to get worse before it gets better."
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3
dropped $185 or 2.4 percent to close at $7,545 a tonne -- its
biggest drop since Nov. 1, when the price fell over 3 percent.
In after hours business, losses gathered speed to hit a late
trough at $7,450.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell
10.20 cents or nearly 3 percent to settle at $3.3825 per lb,
near the bottom end of its $3.3625 to $3.4920 range.
Technical selling kicked in after the price broke to the
downside of an ascending triangle formation, a move that could
kick-start another leg lower, analysts said.
"It's negative ... we are now projecting a move down to the
low $3.20's," said Ralph Preston, futures analyst with
HeritageWestFutures.com in San Diego, California.
As the selling accelerated, so too did trading volume. More
than 65,000 lots traded late in New York, up nearly 12 percent
from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data.
Losses in the metals gathered steam with plunging world
stock markets after a rise in Spain's borrowing costs to almost
7 percent at an auction kept European debt contagion fears
alive. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP] [MKTS/GLOB]
Investors ignored upbeat data showing new U.S. claims for
jobless benefits last week hit a seven-month low and permits
for future home construction rebounded strongly last month.
[ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
Copper's robust fundamentals also took a backseat to
Europe. A two-month-old strike at Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc's (FCX.N) Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia will
impact the the company's fourth-quarter results, the company's
CEO said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AG116]
Freeport is losing production of 2 million pounds of copper
and 3,000 ounces of gold every day the Grasberg strike
continues.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMEX copper technicals: link.reuters.com/zec25s
Metals database:
here
Global metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n
LME stocks vs prices: r.reuters.com/hub62s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
GRIM CHINA EXPORTS
In China, a big consumer of industrial metals, the Commerce
Ministry cautioned that the country's export outlook could be
grim for the rest of this year and in the early part of 2012 as
Europe struggles to contain its crisis and the United States
tries to spur its fragile recovery. [ID:nL3E7MG061]
Adding to investor caution, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), the
world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook for
commodity markets, warning on Thursday that customers are
starting to face tighter access to trade finance and some are
cutting production. [ID:nL3E7MH03D]
But Credit Suisse analyst Stefan Graber pointed to pockets
of news, including U.S. manufacturing numbers on Tuesday, that
have helped keep a floor under metals prices. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]
"There is some resilience in activity there which could
help bring some stability, but the key factor to look at is
still obviously Europe," Graber said.
In other metals, nickel CMNI3 ended up $10 at $18,150 a
tonne. Even after losing nearly 28 percent of its value this
year, the premium for cash nickel over the three-month price
CMNI0-3 remained wide at $35.
Metal Prices at 1859 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 337.15 -11.30 -3.24 444.70 -24.18
LME Alum 2094.00 -63.00 -2.92 2470.00 -15.22
LME Cu 7535.00 -195.00 -2.52 9600.00 -21.51
LME Lead 2014.00 -16.00 -0.79 2550.00 -21.02
LME Nickel 18100.00 -40.00 -0.22 24750.00 -26.87
LME Tin 21350.00 -350.00 -1.61 26900.00 -20.63
LME Zinc 1927.00 -33.00 -1.68 2454.00 -21.48
SHFE Alu 16175.00 20.00 +0.12 16840.00 -3.95
SHFE Cu* 56680.00 350.00 +0.62 71850.00 -21.11
SHFE Zin 15255.00 145.00 +0.96 19475.00 -21.67
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; editing by
Anthony Barker and Bob Burgdorfer)