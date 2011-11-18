* Copper extends losses into third week

* European debt contagion fears keep markets on edge

* COMEX copper breaks under 2 lines of tech support

* Coming up: weekly CFTC data at 2030 GMT (Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates prices, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 Copper posted its third consecutive weekly loss on Friday, reflecting an uneasy tone in global equities and mounting fears that the debt crisis in Europe could spread and crimp demand for industrial metals.

Copper prices managed to stabilize in after-hours business as Wall Street tacked on some late gains and the dollar eased.

However, a bearish breakdown below two key lines of technical support this week could keep the pressure on in the days ahead, especially as Europe remains in the headlines and copper's robust fundamentals continue to take a backseat.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 eased $20 to end at $7,525 a tonne. After the close, prices pushed back into positive territory, above $7,550, as U.S. equity markets held on to gains.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 settled up 1.95 cents at $3.4020 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.3310 to $3.4405 session range, but below its 50-day moving average and a weeks-long ascending triangle formation.

"We are breaking through the bottom end of it ... double-bottoming near the Nov. 10 low at $3.3180," said Charles Nedoss, senior account manager and metals analyst with Olympus Futures in Chicago.

"That is way under today's opening range ... that's a bearish sign."

Futures volumes continued to run more thinly than usual this week, with close to 45,000 lots traded as of late Friday in New York, down more than 20 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Copper initially rose in line with the euro after news that the European Central Bank will lend to the International Monetary Fund to bail out bigger euro zone economies. [ID:nL5E7MH2MW] [FRX/]

But the gains rolled back as the session wore on, with persistent fears about Europe and its uncertain impact on the global economy forcing investors to side with caution and reduce exposure in risk assets, such as metals.

"The fear is that what is still a regional crisis will morph into a global crisis of confidence," Robin Bhar, analyst at Credit Agricole, said.

"But it's not a disaster scenario yet because developing-world growth is still the key dynamic for metals."

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc ( FCX.N ) is betting on robust Chinese demand to drive the copper industry, even as slower growth in Europe and the United States impacts some lines of business, the company's CEO said. [ID:nN1E7AG1XV]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Metals database here

Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n

LME stocks vs prices r.reuters.com/hub62s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

FUNDAMENTALS

In a sign that demand could be picking up, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 11.0 percent from last Friday, the exchange said. [ID:nEMS011122]

"It's buying on dips. China will restock but it won't restock more than it needs to, so that tells me that it's hand to mouth (restocking) but if the price is right they'll come in and buy," Credit Agricole's Bhar said.

LME copper stockpiles fell by 1,375 tonnes to 398,250 tonnes -- their lowest level since February. MCU-STOCKS

Ongoing supply-side threats offered some support.

At Freeport's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, police said gunmen killed a company security guard nearby on Friday as violence escalates in a two-month strike that has halted production in the world's second-biggest copper deposit.

Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said late on Thursday the strike is likely to impact the company's fourth-quarter results. [ID:nN1E7AG116]

BNP Paribas on Friday cut its 2012 price forecast for most base metals, but forecast a broad price recovery in the year due to firm demand in emerging countries, supply constraints, cost issues and loose monetary conditions. [ID:nL3E7MI1ZV]

Global miner Rio Tinto's ( RIO.L )( RIO.AX ) decision this week to close its Lynemouth aluminium smelter in Britain has highlighted the poor health of an industry pinched by lower metals prices and high costs. [nL5E7MI2CR] Metal Prices at 1948 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 341.25 3.00 +0.89 444.70 -23.26 LME Alum 2110.00 16.00 +0.76 2470.00 -14.57 LME Cu 7525.00 -20.00 -0.27 9600.00 -21.61 LME Lead 2058.00 44.00 +2.18 2550.00 -19.29 LME Nickel 17655.00 -495.00 -2.73 24750.00 -28.67 LME Tin 21275.00 -425.00 -1.96 26900.00 -20.91 LME Zinc 1965.00 38.00 +1.97 2454.00 -19.93 SHFE Alu 16025.00 -150.00 -0.93 16840.00 -4.84 SHFE Cu* 55550.00 -1130.00 -1.99 71850.00 -22.69 SHFE Zin 15040.00 -215.00 -1.41 19475.00 -22.77 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Dale Hudson and James Jukwey)