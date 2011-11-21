* Copper sinks as European/US debt fears sap sentiment

* China warns of possible global recession

* Nickel in $25 backwardation as supplies tighten

* Coming up: U.S. Fed FOMC minutes on Tuesday

By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 Copper crumbled Monday to its lower level in nearly a month on mounting fears that heavy debt loads in Europe and the United States will hinder global economic growth, and with it, demand for industrial metals.

At nearly 3 percent, it was the red metal's biggest one-day loss in about three weeks as the deteriorating fiscal outlooks in the West prompted investors to cut their exposure in riskier assets and seek the the safety of the dollar, which rallied sharply at the start of the week. [USD/]

A U.S. congressional "super committee" was expected to concede failure in reaching a deal after three months of talks over taxes and spending to slash the deficit, sparking fears over growth prospects for the world's largest economy. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]

A warning from China's vice premier on the global economy added further pressure to copper, whose reliance on China's near 40-percent intake of the world's demand, makes is more susceptible to the ups and downs of the Chinese economy, the world's second largest. [ID:nL4E7ML066]

"We do not have a lot of risk on right now in industrial metals. We think that there is a high probability that things continue to worsen in Europe, and therefore the risk for base metals is clearly lower from here," said Nic Johnson, who helps manage about $30 billion in commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co. in Newport Beach, California.

"Europe will be the catalyst, but ultimately, it would spill over into the rest global economy."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 plunged to a session trough at $7,252 per tonne, its lowest in nearly a month, before ending the day with a $215 loss, at $7,310.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 dove 9.90 cents or by 2.9 percent, to settle at $3.3030 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.2720 to $3.4095 session range.

With sovereign debt problems in Europe and growing worries that U.S. policymakers will fail to agree on spending cuts, copper's supportive fundamentals continued to take a backseat.

"Copper is probably the single most (commodity) tied to the macro outlook and expectations, and people are using it as a hedge for their other risk positions," PIMCO's Johnson said.

"One of the things that seems to be really common is for macro funds and others to buy puts and put spreads on copper in order to hedge their overall macro view of the world."

Some fresh puts were bought in the Jan 2012 futures contract today. <0#MCUF2+>

COMFORT AMID GLOOM

With so little to cheer on the macro side, investors took some comfort from data showing copper stocks, seen as a signal of strengthening demand, continued their fourth-quarter slide in LME warehouses. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>

Stocks fell by 2,275 tonnes to total 395,975 tonnes, their lowest since early February, while canceled warrants - material set to leave warehouses - jumped up to 13,250 tonnes, with most of the material likely heading to Asia.

Also offering support is the strike at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's ( FCX.N ) Grasberg mine in Indonesia, where production has been halted for nearly two months. [ID:nN1E7AG1XV]

In other metals, nickel CMNI3 was the only base metal to end the day higher, gaining $120 to finish at $17,775 per tonne.

LME stocks fell by 810 tonnes to 83,940 tonnes, close to their lowest in nearly three years. Indicating nearby supply is getting increasingly tight, cash nickel CMNI0 traded at a premium of $25 a tonne to the three-month benchmark, versus a discount of $6 a tonne in mid-November.

"Nickel has support from what should be a switch from nickel pig iron to other forms of nickel in China. The tipping point at which pig iron becomes unprofitable for Chinese stainless producers we believe is around $18,000 a tonne," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown. Metal Prices at 1900 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 329.70 -10.50 -3.09 444.70 -25.86 LME Alum 2067.00 -43.00 -2.04 2470.00 -16.32 LME Cu 7310.00 -215.00 -2.86 9600.00 -23.85 LME Lead 1992.50 -66.50 -3.23 2550.00 -21.86 LME Nickel 17775.00 120.00 +0.68 24750.00 -28.18 LME Tin 20400.00 -875.00 -4.11 26900.00 -24.16 LME Zinc 1915.00 -50.00 -2.54 2454.00 -21.96 SHFE Alu 16020.00 -5.00 -0.03 16840.00 -4.87 SHFE Cu* 55090.00 -460.00 -0.83 71850.00 -23.33 SHFE Zin 15155.00 115.00 +0.76 19475.00 -22.18 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; editing by William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)