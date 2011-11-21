* Copper sinks as European/US debt fears sap sentiment
* China warns of possible global recession
* Nickel in $25 backwardation as supplies tighten
* Coming up: U.S. Fed FOMC minutes on Tuesday
By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 Copper crumbled Monday
to its lower level in nearly a month on mounting fears that
heavy debt loads in Europe and the United States will hinder
global economic growth, and with it, demand for industrial
metals.
At nearly 3 percent, it was the red metal's biggest one-day
loss in about three weeks as the deteriorating fiscal outlooks
in the West prompted investors to cut their exposure in riskier
assets and seek the the safety of the dollar, which rallied
sharply at the start of the week. [USD/]
A U.S. congressional "super committee" was expected to
concede failure in reaching a deal after three months of talks
over taxes and spending to slash the deficit, sparking fears
over growth prospects for the world's largest economy.
[ID:nN1E7AK00C]
A warning from China's vice premier on the global economy
added further pressure to copper, whose reliance on China's
near 40-percent intake of the world's demand, makes is more
susceptible to the ups and downs of the Chinese economy, the
world's second largest. [ID:nL4E7ML066]
"We do not have a lot of risk on right now in industrial
metals. We think that there is a high probability that things
continue to worsen in Europe, and therefore the risk for base
metals is clearly lower from here," said Nic Johnson, who helps
manage about $30 billion in commodities at Pacific Investment
Management Co. in Newport Beach, California.
"Europe will be the catalyst, but ultimately, it would
spill over into the rest global economy."
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3
plunged to a session trough at $7,252 per tonne, its lowest in
nearly a month, before ending the day with a $215 loss, at
$7,310.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 dove
9.90 cents or by 2.9 percent, to settle at $3.3030 per lb, near
the bottom of its $3.2720 to $3.4095 session range.
With sovereign debt problems in Europe and growing worries
that U.S. policymakers will fail to agree on spending cuts,
copper's supportive fundamentals continued to take a backseat.
"Copper is probably the single most (commodity) tied to the
macro outlook and expectations, and people are using it as a
hedge for their other risk positions," PIMCO's Johnson said.
"One of the things that seems to be really common is for
macro funds and others to buy puts and put spreads on copper in
order to hedge their overall macro view of the world."
Some fresh puts were bought in the Jan 2012 futures
contract today. <0#MCUF2+>
COMFORT AMID GLOOM
With so little to cheer on the macro side, investors took
some comfort from data showing copper stocks, seen as a signal
of strengthening demand, continued their fourth-quarter slide
in LME warehouses. <0#MCUSTX-LOC>
Stocks fell by 2,275 tonnes to total 395,975 tonnes, their
lowest since early February, while canceled warrants - material
set to leave warehouses - jumped up to 13,250 tonnes, with most
of the material likely heading to Asia.
Also offering support is the strike at Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc's (FCX.N) Grasberg mine in Indonesia, where
production has been halted for nearly two months.
[ID:nN1E7AG1XV]
In other metals, nickel CMNI3 was the only base metal to
end the day higher, gaining $120 to finish at $17,775 per
tonne.
LME stocks fell by 810 tonnes to 83,940 tonnes, close to
their lowest in nearly three years. Indicating nearby supply is
getting increasingly tight, cash nickel CMNI0 traded at a
premium of $25 a tonne to the three-month benchmark, versus a
discount of $6 a tonne in mid-November.
"Nickel has support from what should be a switch from
nickel pig iron to other forms of nickel in China. The tipping
point at which pig iron becomes unprofitable for Chinese
stainless producers we believe is around $18,000 a tonne," said
Natixis analyst Nic Brown.
Metal Prices at 1900 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 329.70 -10.50 -3.09 444.70 -25.86
LME Alum 2067.00 -43.00 -2.04 2470.00 -16.32
LME Cu 7310.00 -215.00 -2.86 9600.00 -23.85
LME Lead 1992.50 -66.50 -3.23 2550.00 -21.86
LME Nickel 17775.00 120.00 +0.68 24750.00 -28.18
LME Tin 20400.00 -875.00 -4.11 26900.00 -24.16
LME Zinc 1915.00 -50.00 -2.54 2454.00 -21.96
SHFE Alu 16020.00 -5.00 -0.03 16840.00 -4.87
SHFE Cu* 55090.00 -460.00 -0.83 71850.00 -23.33
SHFE Zin 15155.00 115.00 +0.76 19475.00 -22.18
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; editing
by William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)