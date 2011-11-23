* HSBC flash China PMI contracts, lowest in 32 months

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 23 Copper hit a one-month low on Wednesday, pressured by worries about demand after factory growth slowed in top consumer China, jobs data and other indicators weakened in the United States, and a poor German bond sale intensified euro zone debt concerns.

"You're trading with a backdrop of light volume because of the U.S. holiday week. You're trading a backdrop of weak fundamentals in your biggest customer China," said Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon, who added that the weak economic data was also worrisome for the U.S. demand outlook.

All U.S. markets, including metals trading, will be shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and Friday's U.S. session will be abbreviated.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,240, down from $7,330 a tonne on Tuesday. The metal used in power and construction earlier slid to a one-month low at $7,168 a tonne in intra-day trade.

COMEX benchmark December copper futures HGZ1 closed with losses of 5.40 cents, or 1.62 percent, at $3.2790 per lb. Earlier, the contract fell to $3.2340, a one-month low.

Soft reports on consumer spending, durable goods orders and unemployment claims in the United States followed weak industrial readings from both China and the euro zone, putting the outlook for demand for industrial metals like copper, aluminum and nickel into question.

U.S. consumer spending barely rose October as households rebuilt their savings. New orders for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose unexpectedly in October, but prior months showed sharp downward revisions. And initial filings for U.S. unemployment benefits rose slightly to 393,000 last week.

Metal markets have also been battling mounting evidence of slowing Chinese factory growth, a potential European return to recession and a political deadlock over U.S. budget cuts, all of which cast a shadow over industrial demand next year.

Overnight, a purchasing managers' survey showed Chinese factories saw their weakest activity in 32 months during November, reviving worries that China's economy may be skidding. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA] [ID:nL4E7MN1AJ]

Adding to negative sentiment was one of Germany's worst debt auctions since the launch of the euro, which sparked fears the euro zone debt crisis may be threatening the region's biggest economy. [ID:nL5E7MN1K2]

The euro slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since early October, making commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"There is a fear that the euro zone debt crisis could choke growth, because the euro zone is a key trade partner of China and the United States. That just doesn't help sentiment on the broader market," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, VTB Capital analyst.

He added that a slowdown in euro zone growth could also affect Chinese exports, a key economic driver in China, a consumer of 40 percent of the world's base metals.

Aluminum CMAL3 also hit its lowest in more than a year, while nickel CMNI3 touched its weakest in two months.

Indications of slowing European growth came with euro zone industrial new orders which slumped in September. It was the deepest declince since December 2008 and was far worse than forecasts. [ID:nL5E7MN19Q]

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co downgraded commodities to underweight, due to economic uncertainty in Europe and the United States and signs of weaker growth in China.

"A sharp decline in LME three-month copper in September was one of the primary real-time indicators that Europe was entering recession," the bank said. [ID:nL4E7MN0CE]

Copper has fallen 9.4 percent so far this month, and is down nearly 25 percent in the year-to-date.

COPPER DEFICIT

The world refined copper market was in deficit of 161,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, compared with a deficit of 339,000 tonnes in the same period last year, an industry report showed on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7MM5GC]

It forecast a 250,000 tonne production deficit in 2012 and a near balance in 2013 as global growth slows. [ID:nL5E7L41FC]

New mine supply is not expected to meet climbing demand, although new medium-sized projects will come on stream.

Copper inventories rose for a second session, arresting an outflow from east Asian locations, mostly enroute to warehouses in China, where stockpiles have grown recently. MCU-STOCKS

In other news, J.P. Morgan ( JPM.N ) has agreed to buy all of defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global's MFGLQ.PK shareholding in the London Metal Exchange, KPMG, the administrators for MF Global's UK unit, said on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7MN3XQ]

Tin CMSN3 closed lower at $20,200 from Tuesday's $20,800 per tonne. Indonesia's Commodity & Derivative Exchange will launch a physical tin contract in early 2012. [ID:nL4E7MN0RJ]

Zinc CMZN3, used in galvanizing, ended at $1,914 from $1,940, and battery material lead CMPB3 closed at $2,005 from $2,019.50. Aluminum CMAL3 ended at $2,023 from a last bid of $2,070. It hit its lowest since late August 2010 at $2,016.

Nickel CMNI3 ended at $17,045 from $17,550 previously. Metal Prices at 1456 (1958 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 326.65 -6.65 -2.00 444.70 -26.55 LME Alum 2024.00 -43.00 -2.08 2470.00 -18.06 LME Cu 7239.00 -91.00 -1.24 9600.00 -24.59 LME Lead 2004.00 -15.50 -0.77 2550.00 -21.41 LME Nickel 17020.00 -530.00 -3.02 24750.00 -31.23 LME Tin 20150.00 -650.00 -3.13 26900.00 -25.09 LME Zinc 1913.50 -26.50 -1.37 2454.00 -22.03 SHFE Alu 15870.00 -85.00 -0.53 16840.00 -5.76 SHFE Cu* 54310.00 -670.00 -1.22 71850.00 -24.41 SHFE Zin 15065.00 -105.00 -0.69 19475.00 -22.64 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London; Editing by William Hardy)