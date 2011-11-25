* Deepening euro zone debt crisis spurs copper demand fears

* Aluminium under pressure as financing deals falter

By Frank Tang and Susan Thomas

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 Copper fell on Friday on a dollar rally, as the industrial metal notched a fourth consecutive week of losses on global demand fears amid a deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Highlighting global recession worries caused by the European debt contagion, Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money over six months, sparking a sell off in global markets. The S&P 500 index posted its worst weekly performance in two months. [ID:nL5E7MO3UP]

"European demand for copper is falling off the face of the earth right now. There are also concerns over China's slowdown. All of those factors are contributing to the ugly bear channels on copper charts, with the metal trading below key moving averages," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 ended at $7,230 a tonne, down from a last bid of $7,265 a tonne on Thursday. LME copper lost around 4 percent this week and touched a one-month low of $7,100.25 on Thursday.

U.S. copper futures for December delivery HGZ1 settled down 90 cents at $3.27 a lb. Volume was 25 percent above its 30-day norm despite an early U.S. market close in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Four consecutive weeks of falls in copper have wiped close to 9 percent off the price of copper in the month to date. It is trading around 24 percent lower on the year.

Investor anxiety remained high in Europe even though France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue markets in the 17-nation currency bloc.

Three-month aluminium CMAL3 ended at $1,993 a tonne from a last bid of $2,018.15. The price has been hovering close to its lowest since July last year of $1,982.25.

"Aluminium is demonstrating the worst fundamentals at the minute," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown. "In the here and now with what's going on in the financing side, aluminium is more vulnerable than other metals."

Traders have said more than 1 million tonnes of global aluminium stocks are expected to be released from financing deals as credit tightens.

Reflecting tight credit conditions, an executive at British-based trading house Stemcor told Reuters metals trading companies face increasing funding costs and counterparty risk as the banks' funding crisis threatens to spread to the industrial sector. [ID:nL5E7MO45Q]

In other metals, tin CMSN3 closed at $20,700 from $20,350 and battery material lead CMPB3 ended at $2,004 from $1,992.

Zinc CMZN3 closed at $1,910 from $1,888. Nickel CMNI3 did not trade at the close, but bid at $16,950, down from a close of $17,075 on Thursday. Metal Prices at 1:00 EST (1800 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 327.00 -0.90 -0.27 444.70 -26.47 LME Alum 1991.00 -32.00 -1.58 2470.00 -19.39 LME Cu 7230.00 -10.00 -0.14 9600.00 -24.69 LME Lead 2003.00 11.00 +0.55 2550.00 -21.45 LME Nickel 16950.00 -125.00 -0.73 24750.00 -31.52 LME Tin 20700.00 350.00 +1.72 26900.00 -23.05 LME Zinc 1909.00 21.00 +1.11 2454.00 -22.21 SHFE Alu 15810.00 -70.00 -0.44 16840.00 -6.12 SHFE Cu* 53590.00 -850.00 -1.56 71850.00 -25.41 SHFE Zin 14835.00 -190.00 -1.26 19475.00 -23.83 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)