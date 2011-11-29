* Indonesia tin smelters to export 800 T despite ban-ITA

* Indonesia copper concentrate exports fall 35 pct in Oct

* US consumer confidence, holiday buying support (Adds closing COMEX prices, U.S. comment, adds to byline, dateline, rewrites throughout)

By Carole Vaporean and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 Copper steadied on Tuesday, finding support from improved U.S. consumer confidence and robust retail sales, but persistent concerns about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis prevented further gains.

Two days of better U.S. economic readings eased immediate worries about the outlook for the world's largest economy, keeping copper prices underpinned as investors watched as European leaders attempt to sort out massive debt problems.

"The U.S. economic data has been supportive for copper in the last two days," said Jeffrey Friedman, a senior commodities broker at RJO Futures, a unit RJ O'Brien in Chicago. "But, in my opinion, the focus continues to be on Europe."

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,490 a tonne, near a last bid of $7,495 on Monday. The previous day's peak was the highest since Nov. 18.

In the U.S., benchmark December copper futures HGZ1 finished up 1.55 cents at $3.3760 per lb. Soon-to-be benchmark March copper HGH2 ended up 1.90 cents at $3.3905 a lb. Both contracts came just short of Monday's one-week highs.

Setting an inside day, with slightly lower highs and higher lows, copper prices hung about midway within their two-month range. Investors remain hopeful, though unclear, about the direction of the U.S. economy and the will of European governments to resolve their debt crisis.

On Tuesday, a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment and a strong start to the annual Christmas holiday buying season under pinned copper's day earlier gains, counterbalancing the teetering debt situation in Europe.

U.S. consumer confidence jumped in November from a 2-1/2 year low last month, as apprehension eased about job and income prospects. STORY: [ID:nN1E7AR196] TABLE [ID:nN9E7LI02H]

U.S. retailers reported strong weekend sales as shoppers took advantage of discounts at the start of the holiday season. [ID:nN1E7AR196]

Speculation that the European Central Bank could lend money to the International Monetary Fund to help Italy deal with its debt crisis helped the euro gain on the dollar adding support to copper. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"The market is realising the outlook for the U.S is looking better in the short term. Black Friday sales were quite good," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi from metals consultancy T-Commodity.

Doubts about Europe's ability to contain the region's growing debt crisis plus fears of a recession have clouded the demand outlook for base metals over the last two months.

Euro zone ministers struggled to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund and looked to the IMF for more help on Tuesday after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent. [ID:nL4E7MT03]

"There was some optimism (EU leaders) would come up with something ahead of the EU Summit Dec 9, even though we know these measures won't be heavy artillery - it won't include ECB becoming a lender of last resort or a Eurobond," analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital said.

Copper has lost almost 7 percent in November, and is trading more than 22 percent lower in the year to date.

SUPPLY SIDE SUPPORTS

Copper's supply pipeline has been pinched this year. A soon-to-end strike at Freeport-McMoRan's ( FCX.N ) Peruvian copper mine was replaced by new industrial actions in Chile.

Workers at Cerro Verde decided to lift their nearly two-month-old strike and will return to their jobs on Wednesday, their union leader said on Monday. [ID:nN1E7AR1K5]

But, Chile's giant Collahuasi mine on Monday confirmed workers on two shifts have downed tools at the world's No. 3 copper mine. It added its plants were fully operational, suggesting output was not affected. [ID:nN1E7AR0E6]

A strike at Freeport's Indonesian mine Grasberg, the world's No. 2 copper mine has run into a third month, helping curb exports of copper concentrate from the country, which fell by 35 percent on the year in October. [ID:nL4E7MT0YA]

Tin CMSN3 underperformed other metals, hit by news a smelter in the world's top exporter Indonesia would ship 800 tonnes of tin to Singapore this week, breaking the industry's self-imposed shipment ban. [ID:nL4E7MT1YI] [ID:nL4E7MT1X2]

At $20,550 a tonne, it ended lower than $20,850 on Monday.

Zinc CMZN3, used in galvanizing, closed at $1,958 a tonne near $1,957 on Monday. Nickel CMNI3 slipped to $17,050 from $17,180 per tonne previously.

Battery material lead CMPB3 ended at $2,031, up slightly from $2,025, and aluminium CMAL3 at $2,000 barely off $2,026 a tonne at Monday's finish. Metal Prices at 2:37 EST (1937 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 339.40 2.85 +0.85 444.70 -23.68 LME Alum 1995.00 -31.00 -1.53 2470.00 -19.23 LME Cu 7485.00 255.00 +3.53 9600.00 -22.03 LME Lead 2031.00 6.00 +0.30 2550.00 -20.35 LME Nickel 17045.00 -135.00 -0.79 24750.00 -31.13 LME Tin 20570.00 -280.00 -1.34 26900.00 -23.53 LME Zinc 1958.00 1.00 +0.05 2454.00 -20.21 SHFE Alu 15915.00 85.00 +0.54 16840.00 -5.49 SHFE Cu* 55460.00 90.00 +0.16 71850.00 -22.81 SHFE Zin 15245.00 75.00 +0.49 19475.00 -21.72 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London; Editing by Jason Neely and Bob Burgdorfer)