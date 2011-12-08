(Adds closing prices)

* Euro debt crisis trumps all else, weighs on demand prospects

* Background worries over China slowdown weigh

By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Dec 8 Copper hit a one-week low on Thursday as hopes for swift action to combat Europe's debt crisis were dashed after the European Central Bank underlined its reluctance to pave the way for bond buying on a large scale.

In comments after the central bank's move to cut interest rates to 1 percent, ECB President Mario Draghi poured cold water on market expectations the ECB could step up bond purchases seen as key to stabilizing rising borrowing costs of indebted members of the euro zone.

Draghi also said lending money to the International Monetary Fund to buy euro zone government bonds was not compatible with EU treaties, though against that he did cut rates and act to extend liquidity provisions for stressed European banks.

"Draghi has not signalled any bond buying, though I think the market was running ahead of itself hoping for that," said Danske Bank analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen.

"They offered banks loans for 36 months. I think from a base metal perspective the important thing is that the ECB is giving even more non-standard measures to banks and that should remove some of the downside risk for European economies."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit a session low of $7,660, its lowest since November 30 this year. It ended at $7,710 a tonne on the kerb, down from Wednesday's close of $7,820 a tonne.

Copper traded in positive territory earlier this session amid hopes that France and Germany will propose reforms to tighten fiscal discipline in the euro zone at the summit on Friday, dubbed as a last chance to save the euro by the popular press.

Also helping the metal, LME copper stocks, seen as an indicator of demand strength, continued their relentless decline, falling 2,050 tonnes to 387,400 tonnes - down nearly 100,000 tonnes from levels seen in March this year. <0#LME-STOCKS>

Meanwhile in United States, demand prospects for copper brightened after data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was gaining momentum.

THE BLEED

Europe's debt crisis has been trumping all else as far as copper price direction goes.

"Unless we get a major supportive move out of the European meetings, the bleed could well resume," said RBC Capital Markets in a note.

On the sidelines, investors are also growing concerned about demand from top consumer China, where concerns are rising about an slowdown in its booming economic growth.

More evidence on China's economy will come from its November export data, due on Friday, which is seen growing at its weakest pace in two years.

Its commodity imports data for November, due out on Saturday, are expected to show an improvement in copper imports from October due to increased arrivals of bookings that were made earlier.

Zinc ended at $1,988 a tonne from a close of $2,027 a tonne on Wednesday.

Data from the LME showed a 20,225 tonne change in zinc stocks in LME-registered warehouses, with an inflow of 21,425 tonnes into warehouses in New Orleans.

Aluminium closed at $2,065 a tonne from $2,078, while battery material lead ended at $2,103 from $2,148.

Tin ended at $20,200 a tonne from $20,500 and nickel at $18,300 from $18,050.

Indonesia's refined tin exports plunged 75 percent in November from a year ago, following a self-imposed ban by smelters on shipments from the world's top exporter, a trade ministry official said on Thursday. Metal Prices at 1711 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 350.40 -4.50 -1.27 334.65 4.71 LME Alum 2064.00 -14.00 -0.67 2230.00 -7.44 LME Cu 7700.00 -120.00 -1.53 7375.00 4.41 LME Lead 2103.00 -45.00 -2.09 2432.00 -13.53 LME Nickel 18295.00 245.00 +1.36 18525.00 -1.24 LME Tin 20125.00 -375.00 -1.83 16950.00 18.73 LME Zinc 1984.00 -43.00 -2.12 2560.00 -22.50 SHFE Alu 16160.00 -35.00 -0.22 17160.00 -5.83 SHFE Cu* 57860.00 -500.00 -0.86 59900.00 -3.41 SHFE Zin 15775.00 -40.00 -0.25 21195.00 -25.57 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Additional reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Alison Birrane)