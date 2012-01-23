(Updates with closing prices)

* China, most of Asia shut for Lunar New Year

* China copper imports hit record high in December

* Eyes on Greek debt restructuring deal

By Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Jan 23 Copper rose almost 2 percent on Monday as the euro rose against the dollar on signs Greece may be close to a deal to restructure its debt, giving hopes that the euro zone sovreign debt crisis might be contained.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,365 a tonne, 1.7 percent up from a close of $8,225 on Friday.

Copper touched a four-month high of $8,428.50 on Friday and has gained around 9 percent in the year to date.

Trade in Asia was extremely slow, with many markets including top consumer China closed for the Lunar New Year break, and volumes during European trading hours were also quite low.

"The market remains in a risk-on mode with bond yields continuing to fall and a favourable euro/dollar exchange," said T-commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi.

"However, I remain quite a sceptic when it comes to further gains for the week ahead as open interest is falling and fundamentals are not bullish."

Open interest <0#MCU-FUT-OI>, an indication of players' activity, has declined lately, data shows.

A weaker dollar against the euro and falling Italian bond yields helped to lift market sentiment.

Italian government bond yields fell, with traders citing European Central Bank buying of short-dated Italian bonds in the secondary market. The euro hit its highest level in nearly three weeks against the dollar on tentative optimism that Greece will cut a deal with its creditors on a debt swap.

A weaker U.S. unit makes dollar-priced commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the euro zone economy was showing signs of stabilisation and that a deal with private sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape.

MIXED SIGNALS

Some fundamentals for copper remained positive. The latest data showed copper inventories in LME warehouses, which are seen as indicators of demand strength, fell by 2,975 tonnes to 345,775, their lowest point since early October 2009. <0#LME-stocks>

Also helping the metal used in power and construction, weekend data showed China's refined copper imports rose 18.3 percent in December from the previous month to a record high 406,937 tonnes.

But, copper inventories in warehouses overseen by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH rose 9.3 percent, or 11,193 tonnes, to 131,645 tonnes last week, the highest since April 2011.

"Futures curves of industrial metals at the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen into contango. The price differential between Chinese prices and London prices has narrowed. This indicates that the Chinese market is now adequately supplied," said Credit Suisse in a note.

"How much of this is due to simple re-stocking ahead of the Chinese New Year and how much is because of weaker demand remains to be seen. The concern is that most of this might be due to demand weakness."

Soldering metal tin, the best performing LME metal this month, closed at $22,150 a tonne from $21,850, while zinc, used in galvanizing, ended at $2,059 from $2,012.

Battery material lead finished $2,244 a tonne from $2,184, and aluminium at $2,238 from $2,215.

Stainless-steel ingredient nickel closed at $20,305 from $20,450. Metal Prices at 1701 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 379.30 5.10 +1.36 444.70 -14.71 LME Alum 2232.50 17.50 +0.79 2470.00 -9.62 LME Cu 8359.00 134.00 +1.63 9600.00 -12.93 LME Lead 2237.25 53.25 +2.44 2550.00 -12.26 LME Nickel 20353.00 -97.00 -0.47 24750.00 -17.77 LME Tin 22076.00 226.00 +1.03 26900.00 -17.93 LME Zinc 2053.25 41.25 +2.05 2454.00 -16.33 SHFE Alu 16395.00 30.00 +0.18 16840.00 -2.64 SHFE Cu* 60720.00 160.00 +0.26 71850.00 -15.49 SHFE Zin 15855.00 195.00 +1.25 19475.00 -18.59 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

