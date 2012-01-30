(Updates with closing prices)

* Investors watch for China's market re-entry

* EU leaders grapple to reconcile austerity, growth

* LME copper stocks fall to lowest since Sept 2009

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Jan 30 Copper fell on Monday, pulling back from a four-month high as demand prospects dimmed amid a lack of progress in talks to resolve Europe's debt crisis, tempting investors to cash in on January's rally.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,429 a tonne from $8,530 at the close on Friday, when it reached $8,679.50, the highest since Sept. 16.

Copper is headed for its biggest monthly gain since October, with an increase of 10 percent.

European leaders struggled to reconcile austerity with growth at a summit due to approve a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and put finishing touches to a German-driven pact for stricter budget discipline.

"People are wondering whether there's much upside from here given there's still slowing growth in China and the prospect of weak growth in Europe. It's difficult to see how this rally can continue," said Jesper Dannesboe, senior commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

In the wider markets, global equities were lower while the euro came off six-week highs against the dollar, making dollar-priced metal costly for European investors.

Data from the eurozone showed confidence in the economy strengthened in January for the first time since early 2011, but a recovery in Germany masked a deterioration in France and Italy in a sign of the bloc's diverging fortunes.

In supply-side news, LME copper stocks continued to decline, dropping 2,300 tonnes to 333,125 - their lowest since September 2009, though stocks in Shanghai rose ahead of China's new year break last week.

"Base metals' dramatic and bullish start to the year has taken many by surprise," Barclays Capital said in a research note.

"While shifts in macro sentiment have been the predominant driver, another supportive trend has been the surge across the majority of the complex in LME cancelled warrants as a proportion of total stocks held in LME warehouses."

Cancelled warrants, or material earmarked for delivery, stand at an average level of 15 percent of total LME inventories, versus a 5-year average just below 5 percent.

This is telling the market that inventories are going to be withdrawn on a significant scale from LME-monitored warehouses in the near term, BarCap said.

Stock withdrawals can indicate real demand, or a tactical redistribution redistribution of material between warehouses, BarCap said.

CHINA

"As China returns to the market, the sustainability of the new loftier price levels will become visible. In this context, domestic metal stockpiles, which have risen recently, will be an important indicator to watch in the weeks ahead," said Credit Suisse in a note.

But Citigroup analyst David Wilson said he believed China had already restocked, fabrication rates had fallen quite sharply over the last quarter and premiums were down.

"It's difficult to see what would cause Chinese traders to buy copper. That would be a complete break from the buying behavior we saw throughout the whole of the second half of last year," Wilson said.

Tin closed at $23,975 a tonne from $24,400, though LME stocks fell 50 tonnes to 9,315, their lowest point since March 2009.

Zinc closed at $2,124 a tonne from $2,150, and lead at $2,265 a tonne from $2,295. Aluminium closed at $2,279 a tonne from $2,265, and nickel at $21,305 a tonne from $21,700.

Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium, said it may see a modest recovery in nickel output this year, while palladium, platinum and copper could continue to decline.

Metal Prices at 1707 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 382.55 -6.35 -1.63 444.70 -13.98 LME Alum 2274.00 9.00 +0.40 2470.00 -7.94 LME Cu 8416.25 -113.75 -1.33 9600.00 -12.33 LME Lead 2270.75 -24.25 -1.06 2550.00 -10.95 LME Nickel 21303.00 -397.00 -1.83 24750.00 -13.93 LME Tin 23950.00 -450.00 -1.84 26900.00 -10.97 LME Zinc 2118.00 -32.00 -1.49 2454.00 -13.69 SHFE Alu 16275.00 -120.00 -0.73 16840.00 -3.36 SHFE Cu* 60320.00 -400.00 -0.66 71850.00 -16.05 SHFE Zin 15940.00 85.00 +0.54 19475.00 -18.15 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)