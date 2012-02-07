By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 London copper rose on Tuesday as investors bet that a bailout deal for Greece would be safely delivered and on growing hopes the global economy was finding its feet.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.32 percent to $8,527 a tonne by 0129 GMT, clawing back some losses from the previous session, when it slipped by almost one percent. Copper hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday and rose for a fourth consecutive week.

* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.23 percent to 60,670 yuan a tonne.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by delaying their decision for yet another day.

* Rio Tinto's lockout of workers at its Alcan division's big Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec looks set to drag on, and the company said on Monday that no talks were scheduled.

* Japan's top carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, is expected to report weaker quarterly earnings on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger yen and recent floods in auto-making hub Thailand, but investors will be hoping for an upgrade to its full-year profit guidance.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or

MARKETS NEWS

* Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund capped the recent strength in Asian shares on Tuesday, as renewed fears of a messy debt default gave pause to mounting hopes the global economy is improving.

* The euro held steady in Asia on Tuesday as markets remained sanguine that Greece will eventually clinch a rescue package, even as the country's political leaders delayed their decision to accept painful terms by yet another day.

DATA/EVENTS

0330 GMT - Australia central bank rate decision

0745 GMT - French Trade Balance for December

1045 GMT - Swiss National Bank's Jordan to deliver speech

1100 GMT - German Total Industrial Output for December

1210 GMT - Efsf's Regling to deliver speech, London

1500 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke testifies, Washington

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0129 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8527.00 27.00 +0.32 12.20 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60670 140 +0.23 9.59 HG COPPER MAR2 387.40 0.95 +0.25 12.75 LME Alum 2224.00 2.00 +0.09 10.10 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16185 -30 -0.19 2.15 LME Zinc 2138.00 7.00 +0.33 15.88 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16170 -25 -0.15 9.29 LME Nickel 21520.00 -175.00 -0.81 15.02 LME Lead 2194.50 13.50 +0.62 7.84 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16245.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 24499.00 -1.00 -0.00 27.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2303

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)