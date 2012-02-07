By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 7 London copper rose on
Tuesday as investors bet that a bailout deal for Greece would be
safely delivered and on growing hopes the global economy was
finding its feet.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose by 0.32 percent to $8,527 a tonne by 0129 GMT, clawing back
some losses from the previous session, when it slipped by almost
one percent. Copper hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday
and rose for a fourth consecutive week.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.23 percent to 60,670 yuan a tonne.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to
make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new
EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by
delaying their decision for yet another day.
* Rio Tinto's lockout of workers at its Alcan
division's big Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec looks
set to drag on, and the company said on Monday that no talks
were scheduled.
* Japan's top carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, is
expected to report weaker quarterly earnings on Tuesday, hurt by
a stronger yen and recent floods in auto-making hub Thailand,
but investors will be hoping for an upgrade to its full-year
profit guidance.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a
bailout fund capped the recent strength in Asian shares on
Tuesday, as renewed fears of a messy debt default gave pause to
mounting hopes the global economy is improving.
* The euro held steady in Asia on Tuesday as markets
remained sanguine that Greece will eventually clinch a rescue
package, even as the country's political leaders delayed their
decision to accept painful terms by yet another day.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 GMT - Australia central bank rate decision
0745 GMT - French Trade Balance for December
1045 GMT - Swiss National Bank's Jordan to deliver speech
1100 GMT - German Total Industrial Output for December
1210 GMT - Efsf's Regling to deliver speech, London
1500 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke testifies,
Washington
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0129 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8527.00 27.00 +0.32 12.20
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60670 140 +0.23 9.59
HG COPPER MAR2 387.40 0.95 +0.25 12.75
LME Alum 2224.00 2.00 +0.09 10.10
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16185 -30 -0.19 2.15
LME Zinc 2138.00 7.00 +0.33 15.88
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16170 -25 -0.15 9.29
LME Nickel 21520.00 -175.00 -0.81 15.02
LME Lead 2194.50 13.50 +0.62 7.84
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16245.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 24499.00 -1.00 -0.00 27.60
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2303
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)