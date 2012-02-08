SHANGHAI, Feb 8 Copper prices steadied in London on Wednesday, after two straight days of losses, while investors focused on the euro zone debt situation after Greece delayed yet again its decision on a bailout package.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,505 a tonne, up 0.3 percent, at 0138 GMT. Copper has notched up four consecutive weeks of gains, and has rallied almost 12 percent so far this year.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 60,380 yuan a tonne.

* Greek political parties delayed yet again on Tuesday making the tough choice of accepting painful reforms in return for a new international bailout to avoid a chaotic default, seemingly deaf to EU warnings that the euro zone can live without Athens.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday warned Congress that putting off a decision on the fate of expiring Bush administration tax cuts could unsettle businesses and households, undercutting the U.S. economic recovery.

* BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, reported its first half-year profit fall in two years on Wednesday, hurt by lower commodity prices and higher costs, and said it expected longer-term demand from key customer China to slow.

* Glencore lost money on agricultural commodities in 2011 by trading volatile cotton markets and saw the profitability of trading metals and oil remaining weak or declining, the commodities giant said.

* Workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in 2010, have voted in favor of a new labor contract, defusing a strike threat, a union leader said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares remained becalmed on Wednesday and the euro edged off an 8-week high as further delay in agreeing on details of a new Greek bailout package tempered the optimism that had driven U.S. stocks and commodities higher.

* The euro was holding near a two-month peak in Asia on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS

0700 - Germany Trade Data for December

N/A - Boe Starts Monetary Policy Meeting (To Feb. 9)

1550 - Federal Reserve Bank Of San Francisco President

Williams speaks, San Ramon, California

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0138 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8505.00 24.00 +0.28 11.91 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60380 350 +0.58 9.07 HG COPPER MAR2 386.55 -1.05 -0.27 12.50 LME Alum 2250.00 -5.00 -0.22 11.39 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16300 60 +0.37 2.87 LME Zinc 2123.00 3.00 +0.14 15.07 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16110 100 +0.62 8.89 LME Nickel 21710.00 -90.00 -0.41 16.03 LME Lead 2205.00 19.00 +0.87 8.35 SHFE PB FUT 16110.00 60.00 +0.37 5.40 LME Tin 25495.00 0.00 +0.00 32.79 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2276

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)