By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 London copper rallied on Monday, recovering from last week's sell-off that saw it post its first lower weekly close since early January after the safe passage of Greece's austerity bill brightened the allure of risky assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied by 0.37 percent to $8,516 a tonne by 0107 GMT, clawing back some losses from the previous session when prices fell 3 percent. Copper last week hit its highest in nearly five months at $8,765 and has rallied 12 percent so far this year.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1.3 percent to 60,740 yuan a tonne.

* Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill on Monday to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens and violence spread around the country.

* The world's top aluminium producer, Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , said on Monday that it may cut aluminium output by 6 percent in the next 18 months.

* Excess capacity in aluminium smelting will drag on for years to come, even while losses weigh on producers, as political pressures in China and Russia to keep jobs and push self-sufficiency prevent or delay plant closures.  * Money managers in gold, silver and copper futures and options raised their net long position in the week of Feb. 7, as investor interest in the three metals continued to recover after a recent disappointing performance.

* Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default.

N/A - Bank Of Japan Begins Two-Day Monetary Policy Review

0700 - Germany Wholesale Prices Index For January

N/A - White House Releases Budget, Washington

2145 - New Zealand Food Price Index For January

Base metals prices at 0107 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8516.00 31.00 +0.37 12.05 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60740 -820 -1.33 9.72 HG COPPER MAR2 387.80 1.60 +0.41 12.86 LME Alum 2257.00 14.00 +0.62 11.73 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16290 -35 -0.21 2.81 LME Zinc 2095.00 18.00 +0.87 13.55 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15985 -145 -0.90 8.04 LME Nickel 20800.00 95.00 +0.46 11.17 LME Lead 2152.00 17.00 +0.80 5.75 SHFE PB FUT 16080.00 -135.00 -0.83 5.20 LME Tin 25045.00 0.00 +0.00 30.44 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2281

