By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 London copper opened
almost unchanged on Wednesday after falling for three sessions
as markets waited for Greece to take the final steps to
implement a debt deal and avert a messy default, while interest
from top consumer China remained soft.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,427.25 a tonne by 0118 GMT, up 0.15 percent.
Copper posted a third straight session of losses on Tuesday
and has been falling since it hit a five-month high of $8,765 a
tonne last week. However, it is still up more than 10 percent so
far this year.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange traded up 0.43 percent at 60,340 yuan
a tonne.
* Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a
special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international
bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to
provide the required commitment to reform.
* U.S. retail sales picked up last month after a sluggish
December, providing a firm foundation for the economy's
recovery.
* ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker,
swung to a surprise loss in the last quarter of 2011 on the back
of asset writedowns, costs in Brazil and weak demand from
customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis, which hit prices.
* Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's third largest
iron ore miner, nearly tripled its half-year net profit but cut
its production guidance for the quarter because of disruptions
caused by cyclones.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited
on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms
in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials
scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises.
* The dollar held chunky gains chalked up overnight in Asia
on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset-buying
program the day before and with the euro hurt by more bad news
from the euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS
0630 - France Q4 GDP
0900 - Italy Q4 GDP
0700 - Germany GDP flash Q4
1000 - Euro Zone Eurostat Trade Balance for December
1000 - Euro Zone GDP Q4 Flash Estimate
1330 - New York Fed Empire State Survey for February
1415 - U.S. Industrial Production and Cap Use for January
1415 - Federal Reserve Bank Of Dallas President Fisher
Speaks
1500 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies,
1900 - FOMC Minutes
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0118 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8427.25 12.25 +0.15 10.88
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60340 260 +0.43 9.00
HG COPPER MAR2 383.05 1.60 +0.42 11.48
LME Alum 2225.00 10.00 +0.45 10.15
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16235 20 +0.12 2.46
LME Zinc 2053.00 21.00 +1.03 11.27
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15975 40 +0.25 7.98
LME Nickel 20250.00 100.00 +0.50 8.23
LME Lead 2092.00 17.50 +0.84 2.80
SHFE PB FUT 15915.00 45.00 +0.28 4.12
LME Tin 24350.00 0.00 +0.00 26.82
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1972
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)