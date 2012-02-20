By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 London copper rallied on Monday after a policy easing in top metals consumer China and expectations that a bailout fund would be signed off for Greece raised the allure of risky assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied 2.46 percent to $8,375.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session. Copper sustained its biggest weekly loss in nine weeks last week, to end nearly 7 percent below a 5-month peak near $8,800 a tonne hit on Feb. 10.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.54 percent to 60,070 yuan ($9,500) a tonne

* China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion) in a bid to crank up credit creation as the world's second-biggest economy faces a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.

* Several thousand Greeks demonstrated on Sunday against punishing austerity measures to reduce the country's debt, on the eve of make-or-break talks in Brussels on a 130-billion-euro ($171 billion) bailout to avert bankruptcy.

* Iran has stopped selling crude to British and French companies, the oil ministry said on Sunday, in a retaliatory measure against fresh EU sanctions on the Islamic state's lifeblood, oil.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen fell to six-month lows on the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies jumped after China's central bank joined other major counterparts globally in stimulating growth.

* Markets jumped on Monday as policy easing by China and prospects for Greece to clinch a second bailout fund buoyed investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude up nearly $2 a barrel and Asian shares up nearly 1 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

U.S. on holiday

0900 - Italy Industrial Orders/Sales for December

1600 - Eurogroup Meeting, Brussels

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0109 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8375.75 200.75 +2.46 10.21 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60070 320 +0.54 8.51 HG COPPER MAR2 380.30 9.50 +2.56 10.68 LME Alum 2189.00 25.00 +1.16 8.37 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16190 15 +0.09 2.18 LME Zinc 2001.00 56.00 +2.88 8.46 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15705 130 +0.83 6.15 LME Nickel 19950.00 300.00 +1.53 6.63 LME Lead 2066.75 21.75 +1.06 1.56 SHFE PB FUT 15750.00 150.00 +0.96 3.04 LME Tin 23700.00 225.00 +0.96 23.44 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1653

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)