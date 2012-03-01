LONDON, March 1 Copper fell off a day high
on Thursday as the dollar rose further versus the euro after
U.S. data showed new claims for unemployment benefits held near
four year lows last week, suggesting the labour market was
gaining momentum.
A falling euro makes dollar-priced metals costlier for
European investors.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper was
up at $8,580 a tonne at 1445 GMT, from a close of $8,499 on
Wednesday. The metal was up at a day high of $8,600 a tonne
before the data.
(Reporting By Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson)