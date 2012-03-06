(Rewrites, adds NEW YORK dateline, updates prices, adds graphic and analyst comments)

* Copper down in follow-through slide from China growth cut

* Euro debt worries, technical selling adds weight

* Copper breaks below 200-day moving average; still in 2012 range

* Coming up: China IP, retail sales data on Friday

By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas

March 6 Copper crumbled by nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, hit by concerns about the health of the global economy and Chinese demand prospects after Beijing lowered its growth targets for the year.

China, which consumes nearly 40 percent of the world's copper, cut its economic growth goal on Monday to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, igniting a wave of profit-taking in the red metal, as well as other industrial metals at the start of the week.

Worries about Greece's ability to meet its looming deadline for a debt restructuring added to the risk-off sentiment in broader financial markets, slamming the euro versus the dollar and pressuring global equities down by their most in nearly three months.

Technical pressure was also felt as sellers drove copper down through its 200-day moving average for the first time in two weeks at $8,380 per tonne in London and $3.83 per lb in New York. But the move failed to sway broader bull sentiment as long as a key area of support remained intact, analysts said.

"We're not giving up on the bullish side just yet," said Craig Ross, vice president of ApexFutures.com in Chicago.

"While this is a big move, we are still in this channel that we have been in for almost a month and a half. Until we break $3.70, we are not going to say the party is over yet."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper dropped $215.50 or 2.5 percent to end at $8,289.50 a tonne. Losses accelerated after the close to hit $8,221 -- its lowest level in two weeks.

In New York, the key May COMEX contract plunged by 12.20 cents or over 3 percent to settle at $3.7375 per lb, near the bottom end of its $3.7365 to $3.8830 session range.

Volumes stood near 65,000 lots in late New York business -- largely in line with the 30-day moving average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Copper was still up about 9 percent on the year, but analysts expect prices to correct further from their "over-extended" levels.

Edward Meir, commodity analyst with INTL FCStone , believed copper could further unwind toward $7,800 to $8,000 per tonne ($3.54 to $3.63 per lb) before finding some support.

"At those levels, it could be a bit more attractive. Some of the (China) inventories may stop going up, there won't be as much pressure to import, some physical buyers may start to come in," he said.

The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said Tuesday it expected the global copper market to remain tight, with firm demand from China, and added that it will boost investment 70 percent in 2012 to a record of more than $4.3 billion.

MIXED BAG

Credit Suisse said the current mixed bag of economic indicators in the United States and Europe may be fuelling the recent declines in industrial metal prices.

"We think the sector needs confirmation from hard data that the economic recovery remains on track. In this context, U.S. non-farm payroll data will be important," the bank said, adding a strong number could end recent metals price falls.

The government's jobs report for February, due on Friday, is expected to show non-farm payrolls added 210,000 jobs last month, according to economists polled by Reuters, after gaining 243,000 in January.

Signals from the physical base metals markets do not offer much to cheer about, with a slow improvement in buying following the New Year, Barclays Capital analyst Gayle Berry said in a research note.

"Physical premiums are low, time spreads are weak, SHFE (Shanghai Futures Exchange) inventories have been rising and ... stainless producers are reducing output," Berry said.

"Indeed, we understand that slower demand for primary nickel and NPI (nickel pig iron) has resulted in a build in nickel port ore stocks."

Traders and analysts told Reuters on Tuesday that China's nickel consumption may drop in March and that imports are likely to take a hit as stainless steel producers, the top users of the metal, cut output.

Nickel dropped $330 to end at $18,745 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1902 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 374.35 -11.60 -3.01 343.60 8.95 LME Alum 2235.50 -54.50 -2.38 2020.00 10.67 LME Cu 8289.00 -216.00 -2.54 7600.00 9.07 LME Lead 2067.50 -78.50 -3.66 2035.00 1.60 LME Nickel 18745.00 -330.00 -1.73 18710.00 0.19 LME Tin 22310.00 -740.00 -3.21 19200.00 16.20 LME Zinc 2012.00 -75.00 -3.59 1845.00 9.05 SHFE Alu 16175.00 -60.00 -0.37 15845.00 2.08 SHFE Cu* 60280.00 -730.00 -1.20 55360.00 8.89 SHFE Zin 15760.00 -260.00 -1.62 14795.00 6.52 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal and Manolo Serapio Jr; editing by Anthony Barker and Lisa Shumaker)