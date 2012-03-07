(Rewrites, adds NEW YORK dateline, updates prices, adds graphic and trader
comments)
* Copper up in recovery from Tuesday sell-off
* Remains close to bottom of yearly range
* China No.2 copper producer sees demand up 6 pct in 2012
* Coming up: U.S. monthly payrolls data Friday
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 Copper rose for the first time in
four days on Wednesday, bouncing away from a key area of support, as optimism
toward a Greek debt-restructuring deal steered investors into riskier assets
such as industrial metals, the euro and equities.
"I think it's more outside markets coming into play," said Matthew Zeman,
head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago.
"More and more word is leaking that the creditors are going to accept the
Greek bond swap. That's why you're seeing the turnaround today."
Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond-swap
offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the likelihood that the deal
will go through and clear the way for a bailout package to avert a chaotic
default.
The Greek debt deal optimism helped lessen the blow from China's lowered
2012 economic growth outlook on Monday that shook global markets on Tuesday,
pressuring copper down near the bottom of its yearly range in its biggest
one-day drop in a month.
"It looks like people were viewing yesterday as more of a buying opportunity
than the start of more selling," Zeman said.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $5.50 to close
at $8,295 a tonne.
In New York, the key May COMEX contract settled up 2.95 cents at
$3.7670 per lb, after dealing between $3.7140 and $3.7860.
The session low came within a hair of very good supports in the $3.70 area,
where the 55-day moving average, February's low and an upward sloping trend line
converge.
A close below $3.70 could be a "significant bearish development," opening
the way for lower levels, CitiFX analysts said in a note on Wednesday. They saw
support in the $3.25 area -- where the market effectively formed a double bottom
in November and December 2011.
Another upbeat report from the United States showing that the pace of job
creation by private employers accelerated more than expected in February offset
a surprise fall in industrial orders in January, highlighting the growth
patterns on the two sides of the Atlantic continue to go in different
directions.
Looking ahead, the market will shift its focus to a series of reports on
Friday, including retail sales and industrial output data from China, and key
monthly non-farm payrolls data from the United States, which should dictate
near-term price moves, traders said.
"This (jobs) number can really make or break the rally in equities,"
Kingsview's Zeman said. "If it breaks, I think it drags copper down with it."
There may be more downward pressure ahead for copper given slack Chinese
demand and abundant supply, analysts said.
"The problem is that many copper consumers are short of new orders so I
don't expect the Chinese to buy aggressively even if the price falls below
$8,000," said Grace Qu, analyst at CRU in Beijing.
China's trade ministry on Wednesday said imports of energy and raw materials
will increase this year, without giving any details.
CHINA GROWTH
Copper began the week lower after China cut its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, raising concern about its raw material
appetite, although some analysts say the fears could be unfounded.
China's economic growth had exceeded the government's targets by 2 to 3
percentage points over the last decade, said the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The lower growth target for 2012 might still be consistent with an actual
outcome in the low to mid-8 percent range. This is still solid GDP growth, and
given the law of large numbers, is consistent with still solid commodity demand
prospects," the bank said.
Tongling Nonferrous Metals, China's No. 2 copper producer, said
it expects domestic copper demand to grow by at least 6 percent this year,
supported by the power sector. Top Chinese copper producer Jiangxi Copper
was looking at a 7 percent increase in demand.
In industry news, Indonesia will force foreign firms to sell down stakes in
mines by the tenth year of production, with domestic ownership to be at least 51
percent, in a move likely to hurt existing miners and scare off potential
investors.
Metal Prices at 1902 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 376.75 3.00 +0.80 343.60 9.65
LME Alum 2209.00 -26.50 -1.19 2020.00 9.36
LME Cu 8293.00 3.50 +0.04 7600.00 9.12
LME Lead 2090.00 22.00 +1.06 2035.00 2.70
LME Nickel 18900.00 155.00 +0.83 18710.00 1.02
LME Tin 22250.00 -60.00 -0.27 19200.00 15.89
LME Zinc 2014.00 2.00 +0.10 1845.00 9.16
SHFE Alu 16165.00 -10.00 -0.06 15845.00 2.02
SHFE Cu* 59390.00 -890.00 -1.48 55360.00 7.28
SHFE Zin 15515.00 -245.00 -1.55 14795.00 4.87
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London, Manolo Serapio Jr in
Singapore; editing by Jason Neely, Keiron Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)