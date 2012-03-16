(Recasts, updates prices and market activity ot New York close; adds graphic and analyst comments; adds second byline, dateline, previously LONDON)

* Copper falls back within months-long trading range

* Copper cash to 3-month backwardation soars to $25

* Shanghai copper stocks rise on week to decade high

* Coming up: U.S. housing starts data on Tuesday

By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 16 Copper slipped on Friday, backing off the highest level in more than two weeks after a double dose of disappointing data in the United States and a third consecutive weekly build in Shanghai inventories eroded early bullish sentiment.

Prices of the industrial metal dipped within a range roughly between $8,100 per tonne ($3.70 per lb) and $8,800 per tonne ($4 per lb) as investors kept weighing an improving global economy against more signs of sluggish demand in China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of copper consumption.

"We seem to be more or less trapped in a range. The market did hit pretty good resistance at around the $3.94 area ... touching that on a Friday probably caused a little bit of nervousness among the bulls," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months copper fell $55 to end at $8,510 a tonne, reversing from an earlier session peak at $8,690 -- its highest since Feb. 29.

In New York, the May COMEX contract finished down 1.95 cents at $3.8780 per lb, after dealing in a session range between $3.8675 and $3.94.

Volumes remained light at the end of the week. Nearly 55,700 lots traded in late New York business, about 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Prices fell after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in early March and production at the nation's mines, factories and utilities held steady last month after an upwardly revised gain in January.

"Base metals markets will be largely driven by macro factors and movements in the equity and currency market next week. But I don't see any factors to drive prices out of the current range unless we get some unforeseen news on the macro front," said Daniel Briesemann, analyst at Commerzbank.

Copper stocks at warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a third consecutive week to 227,276 tonnes by March 15, the highest level since July 2002, data showed. CU-STX-SGH

In contrast to Shanghai's continuously growing copper stocks, LME stocks fell every day since Feb. 22 to 267,750 tonnes by March 14, the lowest since June 2009. MCUSTX-TOTAL

The physical market for the metal appeared tight, with the premium of cash over the three months futures in LME copper MCU0-3, a structure known as backwardation, soared to $25, a level not seen since early February, 2011.

"A forward curve in backwardation generally points to a tightening market. Although it might be too early to predict detailed numbers, we are likely to see a much higher supply deficit this year than many players currently think," Briesemann said.

Copper has risen more than 12 percent so far this year, benefiting from a brighter global economic outlook and increased liquidity across markets as central banks around the world ease credit curbs to spur growth.

"We have to have a breather. I'm reasonably bullish on a six- to 15-month view, but we've had some big gains this quarter, (which) must be partly in anticipation of stronger demand later this year," said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs.

CHINA DEMAND UNCERTAINTY

The gains have come despite a shaky outlook on demand from China, and doubt is creeping in as to how much further prices can rally without a significant improvement from the metal-consuming giant.

"Consumption in March is better than January and February, but the pace of recovery is not even close to the same period in past years," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"April will see further improvement, but the question is how significant it will be."

But prices continued to find good downside support given the market's robust supply fundamentals.

On Thursday, Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc said first-quarter copper output would be down by about 10 percent because of labor-related problems at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest copper mine, which will not return to full production until the second quarter.

In other metals, aluminium was untraded at the close but bid at $2,257 from Thursday's close of $2,251.

Some Chinese manufacturers consumed more primary aluminium in the year to March to meet higher domestic demand, but sources said this gain was likely to be short-lived unless the building sector picks up and exports improve. Metal Prices at 1818 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 387.95 -1.80 -0.46 343.60 12.91 LME Alum 2257.00 6.00 +0.27 2020.00 11.73 LME Cu 8505.00 -60.00 -0.70 7600.00 11.91 LME Lead 2107.00 -13.00 -0.61 2035.00 3.54 LME Nickel 18900.00 -475.00 -2.45 18710.00 1.02 LME Tin 23300.00 -500.00 -2.10 19200.00 21.35 LME Zinc 2077.00 -13.00 -0.62 1845.00 12.57 SHFE Alu 16260.00 -20.00 -0.12 15845.00 2.62 SHFE Cu* 60780.00 360.00 +0.60 55360.00 9.79 SHFE Zin 15980.00 105.00 +0.66 14795.00 8.01 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Michelle Martin and Harpreet Bhal in London, Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)