* Copper swept up in broader risk-on rally
* Euro zone debt in focus amid political uncertainty
* China's top investment bank sees Chinese copper demand growth dip
* Coming up: U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement Wed.
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 Copper rose over 1 percent in busy
dealings Tuesday, reversing Monday's sharp losses as upbeat U.S. housing data
bolstered risk appetite and solid demand at European sovereign debt sales eased
concerns about the euro zone's economic prospects.
Prices of the red metal held above the psychological $8,000 per tonne level
for a sixth straight day Tuesday, garnering support from a rallying euro versus
the dollar and firmer global equities after the Netherlands saw solid demand at
a debt auction a day after a budget dispute toppled the government.
But copper's advance was slowed by technical pressure near the 100-day
moving average at $8,152.66, traders said, and they expected the market to
remain in a shorter-term range between this level and last week's three-month
low of $7,885.25.
"We are stuck somewhere in the middle of a technical range where the shorts
don't want prices to be any higher and longs don't want prices to be any lower,"
said an LME trader.
"So prices are moving within tiny ranges again today, but with significant
downside waiting to be triggered by the next negative event."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended up 1.31 percent
at $8,150 a tonne.
In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 4.65 cents to settle at
$3.6725 per lb, after dealing from $3.6250 to $3.6880.
COMEX copper volumes sped to over 100,000 lots in late New York business,
more than 40 percent above the 30-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Copper pushed higher after a closely watched survey showed U.S. home prices
rose for the first time in 10 months and U.S. single-family home sales data for
March beat analysts expectations. .
Still, copper prices are likely to remain volatile at best given the
macro-economic backdrop.
"Short term, the balance of risk is to the downside. There seems to be a
bearish bias in financial market opinion on copper, more bearish than it should
be because the physical market is in better shape. (Also) macroeconomic risks in
Europe could flare up again at any time," said Macquarie analyst Duncan Hobbs.
Elsewhere, investors were worried that demand in China, which makes up as
much as 40 percent of global copper consumption, has stayed soft since the start
of the year.
In an interview with Reuters, China's top investment bank China
International Capital Corp (CICC) said growth in Chinese copper demand is due to
dip this year as the government seeks to cool a booming property sector and
erosion of bonded stockpiles is unlikely before mid-year.
Looking ahead, the market is likely to keep a close eye on the outcome of
the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday for any
signs of possible quantitative easing measures.
Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great
Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon, said speculation on whether the Fed will
ease or not is causing another bout of extreme volatility in the broader market.
"We're back into that news-flow cycle of risk on, risk off. I think Bernanke
has made it clear that the thing they are going to fight is deflation. That's
going to keep a bid under risk assets, and you're going to get a lot of
volatility," he said.
"I think what you're going to see is Bernanke leave the door open. If they
don't say anything right now, that doesn't mean they can't change their minds
later. It's (QE3) not off the table."
PHYSICAL
Data from the LME showed the ratio of cancelled warrants, the metal
earmarked for delivery, to total stocks was at 39.38 percent, having risen to an
eight-year high at 40 percent of available stocks a day earlier.
"Cancelled warrants will help put a floor on copper prices. It very much
looks like a market where some participants are trying to anticipate a shortage,
which is likely to occur later in the year," Natixis analyst Nic Brown said.
Cash copper traded at a premium of $90 against the benchmark three months
futures contract, rising from $83 hit on Monday, reflecting a perceived lack of
supply of nearby material. CMCU0-3
Other notable changes were seen in lead, where warehouses in Bilbao, Spain,
registered 10,000 tonnes of cancelled warrants amounting to 31.2 percent of
stocks there.
Overall cancelled warrants for lead stood at 12.56 percent. Zinc cancelled
warrants jumped by 11,725 tonnes to stand at 3.38 percent of total available
stock.
In other metals traded, aluminium ended up over a percent at $2,085
a tonne as the metal recovered from January lows hit in the previous session.
Metal Prices at 1844 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 367.30 4.70 +1.30 343.60 6.90
LME Alum 2081.50 23.50 +1.14 2020.00 3.04
LME Cu 8150.00 105.00 +1.31 7600.00 7.24
LME Lead 2071.00 5.00 +0.24 2035.00 1.77
LME Nickel 17405.00 -145.00 -0.83 18710.00 -6.97
LME Tin 21670.00 425.00 +2.00 19200.00 12.86
LME Zinc 2000.50 12.50 +0.63 1845.00 8.43
SHFE Alu 16145.00 55.00 +0.34 15845.00 1.89
SHFE Cu* 57600.00 270.00 +0.47 55360.00 4.05
SHFE Zin 15480.00 0.00 +0.00 14795.00 4.63
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London and Carrie Ho in Shanghai;
editing by Alison Birrane, Jason Neely and Jim Marshall)