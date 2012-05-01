(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper prices,
* Copper buoyed by positive U.S./China PMIs
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 1 Copper rose in lighter-than-normal volume
on Tuesday after data showed expansion in Chinese and U.S. manufacturing
activity backed a brighter demand outlook from two of the world's top consumers.
"The data was positive. The Chinese figures confirmed that the economy has
hit the bottom in the first quarter this year. This brightens the scenario for
copper in the medium term," T-Commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $40 to close at
$8,440 a tonne. On Monday, it touched a near one-month peak at $8,496.75.
In New York, the July COMEX contract gained 1.40 cents to settle at
$3.8435 per lb, after dealing between $3.8120 and $3.8555.
Trading was thin, with about 40,000 lots traded in COMEX copper, amounting
to half the 30-day average, as many markets were shut for the May Day holiday,
including China and parts of Europe.
This seemed to limit the impact of data showing a sustained expansion in
China's factory sector.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of
53.3 in April, slightly below market expectations of 53.6.
Furthermore, the new export orders component edged up to 52.2 from 51.9 in
March, but the sub-index for all new orders slipped to 54.5 from 55.1, implying
that domestic new orders remained weak.
INTL FCStone commodity analyst Edward Meir said the Chinese numbers were a
"mixed bag", highlighting the U.S. manufacturing data as the more constructive
report.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector rose in April to its
highest in 10 months, suggesting the economy still had some resilience after
indications it had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.
"The U.S. PMI was well ahead of estimates and kind of flew in the face of
weaker regional readings we have had," Meir said.
Torlizzi believed the U.S. data could lower market expectations of further
monetary stimulus.
Two top Federal Reserve officials - one with a dovish, employment-focused
bent and the other a self-avowed inflation hawk - on Monday both said they saw
no need for the U.S. central bank to ease monetary policy any further.
A third top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Tuesday also said he was not
inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative
easing, now.
Still, tight global supply has helped copper gain around 10 percent so far
this year due to problems including a shortage of skilled labor, higher costs
and declining ore grades.
In Chile, the world's top copper producer, output of the metal fell 2.6
percent in March from a year earlier.
But while global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production
by 240,000 tonnes in 2012, a production surplus is expected in 2013, according
to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG).
EXPORTS
With LME copper inventories at their lowest since 2008, Chinese copper
smelters and trading firms are ready to export the metal to LME sheds over the
next two months to help ease tight global supplies and trim near record
stockpiles at home.
Copper stocks fell another 7,000 tonnes to 241,550 tonnes, according to data
from the LME on Tuesday.
Reflecting this supply-side tightness, the LME cash to three-month copper
spread MCU0-3 remained elevated.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/caz87s )
"Talk of China re-exporting copper from bonded warehouses for financing
purposes have been viewed as negative by the market, but we think volumes may be
limited and that China will continue to import copper, which is of strategic
importance," ANZ said in a research note.
In other metals, three-month lead closed up $32 at $2,180 per tonne.
"We're definitely seeing some short covering in lead," Barclays analyst
Gayle Berry said.
"With the nearby spreads moving into backwardation, we did see quite a lot
of short selling over the past month or two and I think the increase in canceled
warrants have probably got a few people nervous."
LME data shows that in lead, canceled warrants or material booked to leave
warehouses have risen from around 11,000 tonnes in early April to nearly 86,850
tonnes, with some 12,050 tonnes booked to leave Genoa and Leghorn in Italy.
The benchmark cash-to-three-months backwardation - the premium for cash lead
against three-month delivery - reached $5 on Monday, its highest in around three
weeks.
Metal Prices at 1749 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 384.20 1.10 +0.29 343.60 11.82
LME Alum 2122.50 3.50 +0.17 2020.00 5.07
LME Cu 8440.00 40.00 +0.48 7600.00 11.05
LME Lead 2180.00 32.00 +1.49 2035.00 7.13
LME Nickel 17700.00 -195.00 -1.09 18710.00 -5.40
LME Tin 22525.00 -250.00 -1.10 19200.00 17.32
LME Zinc 2053.00 -9.00 -0.44 1845.00 11.27
SHFE Alu 16175.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.08
SHFE Cu* 58480.00 190.00 +0.33 55360.00 5.64
SHFE Zin 15600.00 5.00 +0.03 14795.00 5.44
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Editing by Keiron Henderson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)