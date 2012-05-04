RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
LONDON May 4 Copper prices briefly fell to a one-week low on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls in April.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to $8,192 a tonne, its lowest level since April 26, before recovering to $8,240 a tonne at 1234 GMT, from a close of $8,229 a tonne on Thursday.
U.S. April nonfarm payrolls rose 115,000, below the consensus forecast for a rise of 170,000 and down from March's upwardly revised increase of 154,000.
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe, Feb 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F rom the mountaintop at Skyline in the Chimanimani district of eastern Zimbabwe, a mosaic of scorched trees and timber can be seen stretching for miles on end.
LONDON, Feb 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.